How a percussionist found his art through weaving and textiles

The movement of his hands has always been a part of Michael Kay's art, whether it was holding drumsticks or a needle and thread.
"I've had an interest from way back as a kid; if I needed anything fixing my mum would go this is how you do it, now fix your zip," Mr Kay said.
Now, a number of tapestries comprising 25 years of work hangs around the University of Tasmania Inveresk campus.
"I was a musician in Melbourne as a classical percussionist and got the job as a principal percussionist of the Tasmanian Symphony Orchestra...this [art] was kind of like an interest, and then the balance changed," Mr Kay said.
"I'm still a musician, but the textiles took over."
Mr Kay took up a teaching position at UTAS, heading the textile studio for a number of years as well as the TAFE textile studio for another 20 years.
Presently a music teacher at Scotch Oakburn College, Mr Kay has performed with several leading Australian musical orchestras.
While his interest in textiles has been present as a child, it was his daughter who spurred it along.
"My daughter at the time was about six years old and decided she wanted to learn how to weave, I don't why because she was into drawing and painting," he said.
"We joined the Tasmania Spinners and Weavers Guild in Hobart and and they were fantastic, I think I was one of the first men to join.
"They've been amazingly supportive, when I was teaching at the University they'd come out and do masterclasses."
The works can be found at the Inveresk campus' Rivers Edge building, the Atrium Space stone building and Loose Goose cafe until late February.
