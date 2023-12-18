A quizzical look back at a big year of Tasmanian sporting achievement

Aside from all the cake, BBL and family squabbles, Christmas is fundamentally about gratuitous quizzes.
Everyone does them because they're easy and cheap.
Well that's us all over so, for your festive enjoyment, here is The Shaw Thing's 2023 Tasmanian sports quiz.
1. Before Premier Jeremy Rockliff told the AFL: "You cannot leave Tasmania off the map and call yourself the Australian Football League", how long had they successfully done exactly that?
2. Which cricketer won both The Examiner's junior sport male athlete of the year and national under-19 cricket championships' player of the tournament while having the nickname "Bert"?
3. Who, when asked if he knew what a jackjumper was, said he had to Google it?
4. What word is tattooed on Ariarne Titmus' right foot?
5. Who advised Tasmanian Institute of Sport scholarship recipients: "If anybody ever tells you it's a disadvantage being from Tassie, just stick it right up 'em"?
6. How many wickets did South Australia lose in the last over of this year's WNCL final against Tasmania?
7. In the wake of the AFL's insistence that a new Hobart stadium must have a roof, what is the second-driest capital city in Australia?
8. Not counting Hobart-born Nick Riewoldt (who grew up in Queensland), who was Tasmania's previous highest AFL draft selection before Colby McKercher went with pick 2?
9. When asked for his favourite Tasmanian experience, who said: "I went to Great Lake to go fishing. I didn't get any trout but I had an unbelievable cigar"?
10. A lot was made about Tasmania finishing last in nine of their first 15 Sheffield Shield competitions, but which state has finished last in 10 of the last 14?
11. From 2018, the Tasmanian Netball League has been won by Northern Hawks, Cavaliers, Northern Hawks, Cavaliers and Northern Hawks, so who won in 2023?
12. In Hawthorn's press release announcing a net surplus of $1,433,431 for the year ending October 31, 2023, how much mention was made of the $4.5 million paid to the club annually by Tasmanian tax-payers?
13. What expression did JackJumpers coach Scott Roth estimate he had said 50-60 times a week for the last two years?
14. What handle is used by Nathaniel Atkinson's team Hearts on Twitter?
15. Why was Georgia Baker advised "don't celebrate too much" after winning two silver medals at the track cycling world championships?
16. Who selected luxury East Coast resort Saffire as his favourite place in Tasmania?
17. Which team finished runners-up in both the NPL Tasmania and Lakoseljac Cup final for 2022 and '23?
18. Before Ariarne Titmus won the 400m freestyle at this year's swimming world championships, who was the last Tasmanian to win an individual world title in an Olympic discipline?
19. With the Tasmanian government supplying $579 million and federal government $240 million, how much did the AFL commit towards a Tasmanian team?
20. Who said about Tasmania: "I think if I were to leave here tomorrow, this will probably be the first place where I feel I've left a piece of my soul."
1. 33 years (126 if you include the VFL era).
2. Aidan O'Connor.
3. Tasmania JackJumpers' NBL coach Scott Roth.
4. "Fearless".
5. Retired Tour de France cyclist Richie 'Tell it as it is' Porte.
6. Five (W, 1, W, W, W, 1W).
7. Hobart (behind only Adelaide).
8. Kade Kolodjashnij, from Launceston to Gold Coast with Pick 5 in 2013.
9. Scott Roth again.
10. South Australia.
11. Northern Hawks.
12. Strangely, none.
13. "Defend the island".
14. @JamTarts.
15. Because she was about to be called up for the road world championships to be held immediately afterwards.
16. Yep, that man Scott Roth again.
17. South Hobart.
18. Ariarne Titmus, also in the 400m freestyle, in 2019.
19. $15 million. Good on them.
20. Everyone's favourite NBL coach Scott Roth. May he never leave.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.