Got Launceston's best Christmas lights? Let us know!

It's less than a fortnight from Christmas Day, and Tasmanian families are already out Christmas light hunting.
Greater Launceston has a strong tradition of going all-in with Christmas lights, but knowing where to look isn't always straightforward.
The Examiner is compiling an interactive map to help families find the best Christmas light displays.
To have you home added to the list, send your address to mail@examiner.com.au and we'll publish the full list online in the coming days.
Merry Christmas and happy hunting!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.