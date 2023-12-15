Launceston Christmas lights map: where to find lights in 2023

Christmas light hunting is one of the joys of December, and Launceston never fails to get into the spirit.
Homes across Northern Tasmania have been decked out with Christmas displays, but finding them isn't always easy.
We've compiled a list of known addresses to get your road trip started.
Got lights you want to share with the community? Send your address to mail@examiner.com.au and we'll add it to the list.
Merry Christmas and happy hunting!
