Four things we learned in the Hurricanes' loss in Launceston

Much can be said about the Hobart Hurricanes' season-opening six-wicket loss to the Sydney Sixers at UTAS Stadium on Monday night.
But with the BBL13 nearly a week into its existence, the adjectives exhilarating, entertaining and exciting are not springing to mind.
From a far too late finish to drunk men in underwear, here are four things we learned from Launceston's only men's Big Bash game this summer.
The BBL at its best has been a fast-paced, action-packed family event that is a genuinely fun experience to be involved in and does not require a nerd-level interest in the sport of cricket.
But quite frankly, a 10.45pm finish on a 7.15pm start time does not meet any of that criteria.
Not helped by a fairly tricky batting wicket, the match resembled a one-dayer (being kind) with only 26 boundaries hit in 39.1 overs, 10 of which were in the first six overs of the Hurricanes' innings.
Hobart skipper Nathan Ellis commented that the Sixers "didn't have scoreboard pressure, so they didn't need to push the button", but unfortunately for those at the ground, Sydney's pragmatic approach came at a cost to the spectacle of the contest.
This only exacerbated how much the game felt like it was dragging on, with only two-thirds of the reported 6289 spectators still at the ground when Tom Curran hit the winning runs.
The match was on a school night, it was played in front of a crowd mostly consisting of families, that late a finish cannot be the norm.
It is well documented how the Hurricanes are able to turn seemingly all the world's most exciting cricketers into second-grade battlers the moment they pull on the purple uniform.
Deciding for a theme of international cricketers who can't make up their mind on which country to represent in BBL13, early signs are ominous that the import curse still has a stranglehold on the Tasmanian franchise based on the debuts of Barbados-born English all-rounder Chris Jordan and Hong Kong-born, Australian junior representative Englishman Sam Hain.
With the former contributing a brutal 16 off 21 and 0-34 off 3.2 overs and the latter "looking good for his three" as a spectator yelled out just before he was dismissed, the pair were saved from a spiritual curse-lifting ceremony by the efforts of former New Zealand international turned United States all-rounder Corey Anderson.
The left-arm seamer's impact with the ball of 2-10 off 3.3, including 14 dot balls, made him the only bowler who applied any sort of pressure against their magenta-coloured opponents, while he also contributed 17 with the bat, although it was off an ugly 27 deliveries.
Show feels an incorrect description for Monday night in general, but there were two clear highlights for the Launceston crowd - half-naked drunk men getting chased by security guards.
The first was a more experienced head - for lack of a better phrase - who ran out shirtless before proceeding to taunt the security guards who appeared not very interested in catching him, except one.
Running from the city end to the Invermay Park end where the streaker was based, a considerably younger security guard clocked speeds twice as fast as cars on Wellington Street at rush-hour across 200 metres, before he effectively slide-tackled the patron on the boundary.
The scene inspired a second, more youthful spectator to take to the field, although he had removed his shirt and his pants.
After multiple attempted cartwheels and somersaults, the athletic security guard was at full steam again.
This time the streaker was more aware and began to run back to the far wing, climbing over the fence before running behind the stand.
However, the guard was in hot pursuit, cheered on by the roaring crowd he barely broke stride when vaulting the electronic advertising hoardings and appeared to be catching the mostly naked troublemaker very quickly.
Sadly, they both disappeared from view and the crowd were forced to resume watching the game.
After exiting the field 2.3 overs into the chase innings on Monday night, many feared Riley Meredith had been struck by yet another injury with side strain the initial agreed-upon diagnosis.
But his skipper was able to give some positive news.
"I don't think [it's a side strain]. I haven't delved into it too deep but he thinks he's okay, he's coming back from a side strain on the opposite side and he said it doesn't feel like that, so fingers crossed for a good scan result," Ellis said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.