Dairy price drop tipped, no tears expected for Tasmanian onion growers

Tasmanian dairy farmers can expect lower prices, while onions are looking like winners.
Those are predictions from Rural Bank's 2024 Outlook Report.
The report said Tasmanian milk production had performed well compared with other states.
Season to date production was up by 2.3 per cent, although it was 3.6 per cent below average.
"Farmgate prices are expected to ease from record highs in the 2022-23 season as softer global prices will see processors reduce opening bids," Rural Bank said.
It said onion production volumes nationally were slightly above average, with relatively good yields and quality in key growing regions after dry weather.
Poor output in the EU was expected to ensure export demand for Tasmanian onions would stay elevated for a second season.
"European shortages will peak around March, which is well timed with the Tasmanian harvest," the bank said.
Meanwhile, Tasmanian cattle prices were expected to keep rising in the first half of 2024, building on strong growth in November.
"Strength in demand is expected to provide a marginal boost to cattle prices," Rural Bank said.
"However, the dry weather outlook may apply downwards pressure on prices."
Rural Bank head of agribusiness development Andrew Smith said three key themes would continue to affect Australian agriculture in the first half of 2024.
They were seasonal conditions, trade conditions and economic headwinds.
" ... looking to the upside, a more favourable economic environment is expected to begin supporting agricultural markets in the back half of 2024," Mr Smith said.
"Another positive is the forecast breakdown of both the El Nino and IOD climate drivers that will hopefully see a return to more average conditions for eastern Australia, benefiting the cropping sector for the winter sowing and lifting horticultural production in the first half of the year off the back of more favourable conditions for fruit and vegetable crops and lower irrigation costs.
"We expect to see growing export demand for grains and horticultural produce, along with rising beef production and further opportunities for export growth in the red meat sector, improving the outlook for Australian producers in the first half of 2024."
The report found improving trade conditions in the second half of 2023 and normalisation of supply chains were positives for agricultural exports, along with the normalisation of Australia's trade relationship with China.
"We also see trade with India and the United Kingdom continuing to expand in 2024, with a potential trade deal with the United Arab Emirates another positive development," Mr Smith said.
"However, volatility in global grain markets remains a concern, driven by Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.