What's on: Things to do across Northern Tasmania this weekend and next

December 16
Local bands are sharing some Christmas cheer this weekend through a charity concert, with funds raised through ticket sales going to Launceston City Mission.
The annual show has run for the past five years and raised thousands for the charity, headed by two of Launnies long time local acts, The Bad Dad Orchestra and The Embers.
The Royal Oak Christmas gig starts Saturday, December 16, at 9pm.
Tickets can be purchased online through The Royal Oak's website.
December 16
Enjoy a Shakespeare classic in an outdoor theatre event amongst the vines.
With its witty dialogue, slapstick humour and a plot full of mistaken identities, The Comedy of Errors is not to be missed. Food and beverages available from the venue.
BYO camping chair or beanbag. Strictly no BYO food or beverages.
From 4pm at Small Wonder Wines, 530 Auburn Road, Kayena.
For more information and tickets visit facebook.com/smallwonderwinesau/events.
December 16
Friends of the Library Launceston host free live music performances under the banner of 'Live at the Library' on the first and third Saturdays of each month at the Launceston Library, Civic Square.
The next performer will be Christopher Jones, Launceston's finest young piano player, starting at 11am for an hour or so.
Come along and enjoy free live music and support local talent.
December 16
Head along to the Exeter Showgrounds on Saturday for the West Tamar Community Carols. Show starts from 5:30. Gates and food vans open at 4.30pm.
Entry is by a gold coin donation.
December 16
Held at the Riverlands Centre in Longford.
Free entry. Event starts at 6pm.
Riverlands Centre at 159 Wellington Street in Longford.
December 16
Launceston fans of the Fab Four have a chance to recapture that magic - tribute act The Beatles Boys will play at Launceston's Country Club Casino on December 16.
Hear every classic Beatles song that ever made it to number one and relive the magic and unique sound that made the Beatles the greatest rock 'n' roll band the word has ever known.
No less than 35 chart toppers that made the four mop tops so much a part of our lives back in those heady days of the 60s together with the timeless hits of John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison & Ringo Starr.
Bookings: 1800 635 344
December 16
Hosted by the Perth Baptist Church from 7pm, with a free Christmas party from 4pm to 6pm. Entry is free.
71 Clarence St, Perth.
December 17
World Street Eats is back at Civic Square this Sunday. Enjoy a range of diverse food stalls, drinks, and entertainment in the heart of Launceston.
Celebrate Launceston's rich culture in a free, accessible and inclusive environment.
11am to 3pm
December 17
Enjoy an evening of local performers accompanied by the Launceston Carols by Candlelight Band at the Silverdome. Stadium seating or BYO chair or picnic rug to sit on the court.
Bring along a picnic or visit one of the on-site food stalls.
55 Oakden Rd at Prospect. Doors open from 4.30pm and the show begins at 6pm.
December 17
Join in the celebration of Christmas with all of your favourite carols.
50 Glen Dhu St, South Launceston, from 10am.
December 22
Meet with Launceston's resident real-life mermaid, Kaz to kick off your school holidays
Come along to grab a photo with Kaz and her pirate, Captain Johnny Morningstar.
Bring your swimmers or your best mermaid or pirate costume to this free community event.
10am to 11:30 at the First Basin in Launceston.
December 23
Head along to Tamar Valley Resort, Grindelwald, to experience the festivities and grab any last minute gifts for under the tree.
There will be free activities for kids, along with an appearance from Santa.
All the village shops will be open for the evening and an outdoor cinema experience will commence at dusk.
Free tickets and more information available at trybooking.com/CMLSI.
7 Waldhorn Drive, Grindelwald, from 5pm to 8pm.
December 29
Visit Launceston's fantastic alfresco Night Market in Civic Square to enjoy food and drinks from local Tasmanian producers, along with live music and entertainment.
With a wide variety of food stalls inspired by our lively multicultural municipality, there's sure to be something for everyone.
Free entry 4pm to 9pm, Civic Square, Launceston.
December 31
Beerfest is returning to Royal Park this December 31 to welcome in 2024 in style.
Enjoy live music from The Bad Dads Orchestra and Midnight Juggernauts (DJ set), as well as a large selection of food, wine beer and cider available for purchase.
Fireworks shows at 9:30 and midnight.
Tickets essential and available at beerfestivals.com.au/tickets-nye
