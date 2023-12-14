The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
What's on

What's on: Things to do across Northern Tasmania this weekend and next

Updated December 14 2023 - 2:38pm, first published 12:57pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Carl Bulow and Luke Young of the Bad Dads Band, Wendy Robbins owner of the Oak and Mick Attard from the Embers for the Royal Oak fundraising gig. Picture Rod Thompson, The Examiner
Carl Bulow and Luke Young of the Bad Dads Band, Wendy Robbins owner of the Oak and Mick Attard from the Embers for the Royal Oak fundraising gig. Picture Rod Thompson, The Examiner

The Royal Oak Christmas Charity Gig

December 16

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help