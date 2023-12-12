The Examinersport
Home/Sport/Cricket

Pack forming in Cricket North player of year votes, are we on the money?

Brian Allen
By Brian Allen
Updated December 12 2023 - 3:41pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
South Launceston's Nathan Philip smashed 53 runs from 52 balls on Saturday. Picture by Rod Thompson
South Launceston's Nathan Philip smashed 53 runs from 52 balls on Saturday. Picture by Rod Thompson

Numerous players put their hand up for votes in The Examiner's Cricket North player of the season competition on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brian Allen

Brian Allen

Sports Journalist

Passionate about covering all sports from Ultimate Frisbee through to the latest footy and netball updates. Started at The Examiner in January 2022. Was part of the Warrnambool Standard's sports team which won the 2019 AFL Victoria Best Print/Online coverage for a daily newspaper. Got a story? Email: brian.allen@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Cricket
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.