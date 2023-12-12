Pack forming in Cricket North player of year votes, are we on the money?

Numerous players put their hand up for votes in The Examiner's Cricket North player of the season competition on Saturday.
There were crucial knocks in both Greater Northern Cup one-day matches despite there being no centuries.
The bowlers were just as hard to separate with three players taking hauls.
Launceston defeated South Launceston while Westbury beat Mowbray.
The player of the year gong encompasses a three-two-one voting system focused on the match-winning performances rather than the best all-round statistics.
Leaderboard:
As much as possible, this team is picked by position and is based on statistics as well as a player's influence on a match.
Oliver Knowles (South Launceston)
Drew praise from captain Jeremy Jackson for the way he returned from the under-19 nationals carnival. Jackson lauded the young gun for taking calculated risks and putting pressure on bowlers.
Daniel Murfet (Westbury), captain
Did well to dig the Shamrocks out of big trouble at 3-2. He explained his approach was to hold down an end while Dean Thiesfield went on the attack.
Will Bennett (Launceston)
Bennett was a pillar the Lions could bat around through the middle order, a role coach Heath Clayton was thrilled to see him play.
Dean Thiesfield (Westbury)
A match-winning effort, contributing the lion's share of the runs as he and Murfet took the Shamrocks from 3-2 to 4-79. His aggressive approach allowed Murfet to resist risks and stick around.
Nathan Philip (South Launceston), wicket-keeper
Scored his first half-century of the season and got the Knights within reach of Launceston's 183. Stumped the Lions' Tom Beaumont who had made a handy 33.
Matthew Woods (Launceston)
Rewarded for his all-round effort which included a handy batting cameo before claiming a couple of the Knights' middle order.
Spencer Hayes (Mowbray)
Gave the Eagles hope during the run chase but ran out of batting partners. Worked hard for his runs on a slow wicket and on a day boundaries were hard to come by.
Ollie Wood (Westbury)
Mowbray were 4-106 and looking a chance to reach the Shamrocks' 177 but they lost 4-12 in minutes with the speedy Wood collecting all four scalps to put the result beyond doubt.
Kieren Hume (Westbury)
Mowbray had put themselves in a strong position to beat the ladder-leaders but struggled with Hume's spin. He was brought in at the 11th over and claimed a scalp straight away getting John Hayes to nick through. He later spun one past an Aaron Hughes' defensive shot that was thrilling to watch.
James Storay (Mowbray)
Had top team Westbury all at sea with two early wickets and later bowled Murfet. A performance that underlined his credentials as one of the competition's best.
Graham Donaldson (South Launceston)
Continues to take wickets and register low economies with 2.00 his weekend return.
