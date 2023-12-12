No leniency for drug trafficker who blew chances to avoid jail

A 35-year-old drug trafficker who blew two chances to stay out of jail was not an appropriate case for a third drug treatment order, a judge said in sentencing.
Mathew Leigh Coates pleaded guilty to a count of trafficking in ice between September 12 and September 15, 2022, possession of a firearm and possession of stolen property.
The Supreme Court heard that Coates had been a recipient of drug treatment orders in 2015 and 2020, but both had been cancelled after continued offending.
Under a drug treatment order, an offender can avoid actual jail on a drug treatment order if they stay off drugs, stop committing offences and abide by conditions of the order.
Justice Robert Pearce was asked to consider Coates for a third drug treatment order.
However, he said that although prison was not likely to assist Coates' rehabilitation, people who trafficked in drugs should expect to be punished.
He said Coates had the capacity to be a valuable member of society, but had resorted to drugs to fund his addiction.
The court heard that police found $12,000 cash and drugs worth up to $36,500 when they searched his house in Chungon Crescent in Launceston last year.
The accused was underneath the house with the cash, a .22 pistol with a magazine containing eight rounds and 113 other .22 bullets in a plastic bottle.
A total of 36.5 grams of ice in varying amounts was found spread around the house, including behind a power point. There was also a stolen motorcycle.
Coates' mobile phone was seized and messages indicated drug sales.
In an interview with police, Coates said he had made sales worth $7000 over the past three days and had sold $15,000 worth in the past two months.
Prosecution did not accept a statement that he had only had the firearm for a week.
Justice Pearce acceded to a request that the $12,000 be forfeited and that a special penalty of $3000 be applied.
The court heard the trafficking offence was committed while Coates was on bail.
Defence counsel Fran McCracken said Coates was using methylamphetamine worth $1000 a day and to relieve financial stress resulting from loss of employment.
Justice Pearce adjourned a hearing last week to consider whether he would have Coates assessed for a drug treatment order.
"I will not seek such an assessment, I do not believe it is an appropriate case," he said.
He sentenced Coates to a months jail for possession of a stolen motor cycle and fifteen months jail for trafficking and other drug offences.
He said the seriousness of the firearm possession should not be overlooked.
Coates is due for sentence today in the Launceston Magistrates court after pleading guilty to driving, drugs and firearms offences committed on September 21.
The offences are four counts of driving while disqualified, two counts of unlawful possession of property, a count of motor vehicle stealing, a count of being a driver and failing to stop, a count of failing to to keep to the left side of the road, possession of stolen firearms and drug possession charges.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.