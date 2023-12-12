The Examiner
Home/News/Court and Crime

No leniency for drug trafficker who blew chances to avoid jail

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated December 13 2023 - 10:05am, first published 9:32am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Drug trafficker Mathew Leigh Coates was sentenced to 16 months jail on Tuesday
Drug trafficker Mathew Leigh Coates was sentenced to 16 months jail on Tuesday

A 35-year-old drug trafficker who blew two chances to stay out of jail was not an appropriate case for a third drug treatment order, a judge said in sentencing.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.