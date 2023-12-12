The Examiner
Man unable to prove high reading was a result of post-crash drinks

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated December 12 2023 - 3:58pm, first published 3:28pm
Joshua Farleigh Rumbel pictured leaving Launceston's Magistrates Court.
A man who crashed his car and ran away from police wearing no shoes when they visited his Mathinna home to take him away for a drink driving related blood test has been found guilty of exceeding 0.05.

