Man unable to prove high reading was a result of post-crash drinks

A man who crashed his car and ran away from police wearing no shoes when they visited his Mathinna home to take him away for a drink driving related blood test has been found guilty of exceeding 0.05.
Magistrate Simon Brown found Joshua Farleigh Rumbel, 38, now of Rossarden guilty of exceeding 0.05, hinder conveyance - or disrupting your own arrest - and driving an unregistered and uninsured motor vehicle.
In two hearings earlier this year, the court heard that Rumbel crashed a BMW X5 down a steep embankment in Upper Esk Road after hitting a bank and rolling the luxury SUV several times at about 6.30pm on August 30, 2022.
After the crash, Mr Rumbel walked about a kilometre to his home, leaving behind witnesses at the scene.
A witness from a nearby house said he visited the crash scene and had seen the car's driver.
Witnesses said that Rumbel smelt strongly of alcohol and the scene was littered with beer cans.
One witness, Dale McTavish, said Rumbel told him the next day that he was fortunate he was driving a BMW because if he was in any other vehicle, he could have lost his life.
Susan McTavish gave evidence that Rumbel told her he lived next door and would walk home.
Body-worn camera footage from senior constable Cameron Salter showed a police visit to Rumbel's home at 7.57 pm when police sought to take him to St Helens for a blood test to gain an alcohol reading.
He said Rumbel argued with him and claimed his car had been stolen.
Constable Salter said when police attempted to arrest him, he shrugged off their grip and ran down the driveway without shoes on.
The footage showed the police search for Rumbel among shipping containers and machinery before he was found hiding behind a tractor wheel.
He said the defendant complained about not getting medical treatment so they stopped at an ambulance station at Fingal, but then Rumbel declined treatment.
"Following that, we continued towards St Helens, and Mr Rumbel was argumentative, abusive and made a veiled threat that he would kick me while I was driving," he said.
He said he gave a blood sample to Rumbel at 11.07pm.
When Forensic Science Service Tasmania analysed extracted blood, it returned a reading of 0.118.
Constable Salter told the court when he went to the car crash scene the next day Rumbel was present.
He said Rumbel no longer suggested that his car had been stolen.
He said that there were up to 15 beer cans at the scene.
Forensic Science Services Tasmania forensic toxicologist Neil McLachlan-Troup provided the court with a drink pattern report, which said Rumbel weighed 100 kg and was 187cm tall.
A drink pattern defence to drink driving is based on a defendant's purported alcohol consumption after a crash contributing to or causing the excessive reading.
The defence must prove on the balance of probabilities that the driver was less than 0.05 when he drove.
The licensee of the Mathinna Country Club, Adrian Parsons, gave evidence that Rumbel had an argument at the hotel and was asked to leave.
Mr Brown said Rumbel gave evidence that he had chugged down four or five cans of beer before police arrived.
"He said that after drinking the beer [after the crash], he could not remember much," he said.
Mr Brown said he did not find Rumbel to be an impressive witness in demeanour or presence.
He said his evidence was unreliable and designed to paint himself in the best light.
Mr Brown said Rumbel had not lifted the possibility that he drank after the crash from a possibility to a likelihood.
Defence counsel Geoff Maguire said that Rumbel lost the $7000 value of the BMW.
He dismissed a charge of driving without due care and attention saying that it was possible wildlife contributed to the crash.
He found him guilty of hindering his conveyance and fined him $600. He found him guilty of exceeding 0.05 and fined him $800 and disqualified him from driving for six months.
Mr Brown fined Rumbel a total of $400 for driving an unregistered and insured vehicle and allowed him to make a restricted licence application.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.