The Examinersport
Home/Sport/Cricket

BBL bowlers eye up joint Northern raid as Hurricanes hit doldrums

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
Updated December 12 2023 - 12:18pm, first published 12:16pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hurricanes new recruit Peter Hatzoglou makes himself at home at UTAS Stadium. Picture by Rod Thompson
Hurricanes new recruit Peter Hatzoglou makes himself at home at UTAS Stadium. Picture by Rod Thompson

Launceston cricket fans may get a chance to see BBL stars Peter Hatzoglou and Billy Stanlake in action on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from AFL
More from sports
More from Cricket
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.