BBL bowlers eye up joint Northern raid as Hurricanes hit doldrums

Launceston cricket fans may get a chance to see BBL stars Peter Hatzoglou and Billy Stanlake in action on Saturday.
Both players are contracted to the Hobart Hurricanes but with the team without a game until next Wednesday in Perth, the high-profile bowlers are a chance to turn out for the Greater Northern Raiders.
A year after being in the Scorchers side beaten at UTAS Stadium, Hatzoglou suffered the same fate on his Hurricanes debut at the same stadium, registering 0-27 off four overs with the ball and five not out with the bat in Monday's six-wicket loss to Sydney Sixers.
Despite the two defeats, the well-travelled short-form specialist, who won a BBL title with the Scorchers, is hopeful of spending more time up North.
"I remember coming to Launceston as a kid and going to the gorge and seeing the different things around here," he said.
"I'm really keen for Barnbougle - if I can tie in some golf with cricket, that's great."
Fresh from a spell playing T10 in Abu Dhabi with Faf du Plessis, Jason Holder and Moeen Ali, the 25-year-old Western Australian brings vast experience as well as a unique delivery action to Tasmania.
"The nature of these T20 competitions is that you come in quite late and everyone's coming from everywhere," he said. "We had Nathan (Ellis) and Tim (David) with the Australian squad, I was away in Abu Dhabi and we had guys coming in from interstate as well. That's one of the challenges: you've got to gel really quickly and the side that does that best probably gets off to a better start."
Flying in two days before the season-opener, Hatzoglou was excited by the Hurricanes' potential and the prospect of bowling in tandem with equally-unconventional spinner Paddy Dooley.
"I feel like that would be good for TV! Dools and I have a similar story into professional cricket. He was working as a lawyer, I was in finance and we both got our cracks through COVID. He took his shot last year and I'm really excited to join forces with him this year.
"I don't know how opposition batters will find it but it'll be bizarre and I think we'll gel really nicely together.
"I think we've got a pretty solid list. It's a really mature group, guys like Matthew Wade, Nathan Ellis, Ben McDermott, there are a lot of guys here that have played a lot of cricket around the world and are well-accomplished players. Hobart's always had a really strong list and we've gone so close to winning it. I feel like it's on the way."
Raiders coach Alistair Taylor welcomed the potential inclusions. "Potentially they are a chance to play for us," he said. "That would certainly bring a lot of experience because they are a class above.
"Hatzoglou has been around a lot of different T20 leagues so clearly knows his stuff and we know what Billy brings. He's been really good at helping the boys out and also taking a few wickets so has been ideal for us."
With Raiders set to head into a Christmas break and return with red-ball matches, Taylor said he did not expect to see much of the pair for the remainder of the BBL.
UTAS Stadium will host three Cricket Tasmania Premier League T20s on Saturday with Raiders taking on South Hobart Sandy Bay at 10am and Lindisfarne at 4.30pm and the two opponents playing each other in between.
Raiders' women's coach Darren Simmonds will also be keeping a close eye on national competitions as his team seeks to bounce back from Sunday's T20 grand final disappointment.
Raiders switch into one-day mode at UTAS Stadium on Sunday against a New Town side fresh off a big win against Clarence, racking up 5-339 led by Dutch international Sterre Kalis (94), South African Tanja Lee (105) and Scottish captain Kathryn Bryce (71).
Emma Manix-Geeves, Sasha Moloney and Hayley Silver-Holmes could all feature, depending on how they emerge from WNCL fixtures against South Australia on Tuesday and Thursday. Julia Cavanough remains sidelined with a stress reaction in her shin.
"Obviously the start of the 50-over competition is completely different to what we've been playing but realistically it's just a longer format," Simmonds said.
"The squad is pretty experienced in 50-over cricket so there will not be too many changes and, pleasingly, should be fairly similar to the T20 final apart from Ava Curtis who is away with the state under-19s.
"It's going to be good for our batters to spend more time at the crease and we're looking forward to getting onto UTAS Stadium for the first time this season."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.