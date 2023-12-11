Minerals explorer Flynn to spend $1.75m drilling in Tasmania

Metals explorer Flynn Gold is to spend $1.75 million drilling for lithium and gold at its Tasmanian projects, the company confirmed on Monday.
Flynn confirmed the planned spend after it raised over $2.5 million from investors by selling new shares.
The Australian Stock Exchange-listed company has earmarked about half of this for its Tasmanian projects, including Golden Ridge near St Helens, where it last year struck significant gold traces.
Flynn chief executive Neil Marston said the successful placement of about $2.4 million in shares to new and existing investors was on track for completion in a tough market for capital raising for small mining companies.
He said it demonstrated the appetite for good early-stage exploration projects.
The group is planning to do further drilling work to confirm resources at its projects next year, and will be partly funded through the state government for these, under the Exploration Drilling Grant Initiative.
In the North-West, Flynn bought out two projects from another company and is set to continue exploration there in 2024.
The other $1.5 million raised via the share placement tranches will be spent in Western Australia where Flynn is also pursuing several gold and lithium projects.
Other companies have not been as successful in raising funds from investors,
Fellow Tasmanian-focused explorer Stellar Resources was recently forced to extend an offer to sell shares to investors as part of capital-raising efforts to finance exploration in North-East Tasmania and at its major Heemskirk tin project on the West Coast.
