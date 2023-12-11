The Examiner
Minerals explorer Flynn to spend $1.75m drilling in Tasmania

By Benjamin Seeder
Updated December 12 2023 - 8:38am, first published December 11 2023 - 1:33pm
Flynn Gold is using drill rigs like this to locate valuable metals around Tasmania. File picture
Metals explorer Flynn Gold is to spend $1.75 million drilling for lithium and gold at its Tasmanian projects, the company confirmed on Monday.

