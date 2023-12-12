Environment data shows residents finding it easier to be green in Launceston

Residents in other towns have overtaken Launceston when it comes to using green waste bins and more people from out of town are topping up their electric cars at council sites.
According to the City of Launceston council, 12,831 tonnes of Food and Organic waste (FOGO) were collected and processed at the Launceston Waste Centre between July 2022 and June 2023.
Most of the organic waste was brought in from other council areas as the centre at Mowbray is the main organic waste facility in Northern Tasmania.
This saved the equivalent of 25,622 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions and almost 4000 tonnes of compost was produced from the waste - to be used in place of fertiliser in parks and gardens.
This was a considerable increase over the 11,203 tonnes processed the year prior and brings the total processed at the Mowbray facility to 47,297 tonnes since 2017.
The City of Launceston council says about 13,000 households, equivalent to 43 per cent, in the region have FOGO bins, with a target of 100 per cent of households by 2030.
As well as the uptick in FOGO waste being processed, use of the council's electric vehicle chargers also rose considerably although much of this came from non-residents.
The chargers, which included the new ones installed at Riverbend Park, the Inveresk Precinct, the Lilydale Pool and the Cataract Gorge car park, were used 1169 times in the year to July 31.
This amounted to 20.54 megawatt hours - enough to fully charge 304 Tesla Model Y SUVs - and put charger usage on track to be double that of 2022, or five times that of 2021.
According to the council, 52 per cent of charger users came from elsewhere in Tasmania, 29 per cent came from Launceston and 19 per cent were interstate visitors.
