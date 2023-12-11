YOUR SAY: Praise for activists who exposed animal cruelty

AGAIN we see the horrific treatment of innocent animals.
This must stop now.
The public is becoming increasingly sensitive to the plight of animals raised for their food.
To see this mistreatment and willful cruelty is heartbreaking.
Are workers expected to process unreasonable amounts of animals? Are their work conditions such that they fail to observe animal welfare practices to get through their work?
Thanks to these brave activists who place themselves in danger to expose the inherent cruelty in the meat industry.
Josephine Mills, Evandale
I ATTENDED the Launceston City Council meeting on November 16 where there were nearly 80 representations regarding the controversial commercial development in Invermay.
It saddened me to listen to an articulate 93-year-old resident voice her heartbreak for the third time to uphold the integrity of Invermay and surrounds for its beautiful old heritage homes, many that are more than 100 years old.
I personally believe Tasmania's two greatest assets are its natural environment and its beautiful old houses and buildings.
Both on the path of destruction by a war on rationality.
Wendy Brennan, Invermay
LAST weekend I had the need of medical help so I went to the urgent care clinic in Wellington Street where service was excellent.
I was seen within 15 minutes and I was directed to go the LGH as soon as possible.
On arrival, I was admitted straight into the emergency department where I was given pain relief and antibiotics.
I was seen by surgeons, and then after a short wait, I was made ready for surgery which took almost an hour.
Then I was taken to recovery and spent the night in the short-stay surgery unit.
The service from the Launceston General Hospital and its mighty staff was just world class for care.
David Parker, West Launceston
DOREEN Baker's ponders that the decline in our childrens school results could possibly be because the standards of teachers have declined dramatically in the last decade (The Examiner, December 8) is more nuanced than that.
It is not possible to consider the role of academic standards without also considering the esteem of the profession, teacher training degrees, professional pay and a safe working environment.
A teacher shortage, workload pressure, particularly administration, expectation to teach out of their discipline, wellbeing-related issues, lack of respect from both students, parents and authority all add to the quality of teaching diminishing.
In using teachers as scapegoats, state and federal governments and the broader community avoid a conversation about these issues.
Teachers are undervalued, under-appreciated and disrespected by the government, public and media.
The thing about teachers that we seem to routinely forget is that they also happen to be human beings.
Rodney Tuck, Katoomba NSW
AS ABC Radio Sydney celebrates 100 years of broadcasting in 2023, the unfortunate directive from the Ultimo headquarters is for all ABC local radio stations around the country to play music that was relevant 40 years ago, possibly simulating an infinite, en masse aged care music therapy session.
ABC local radio have always opened and broadened music horizons to listeners and created opportunities for inspiring and talented singer-songwriters, for example, to be exposed and broadcast widely to a diverse and accepting audience, not to stereotype ABC radio listeners as living in an indulgent past of irrelevance.
Kenneth Gregson, Swansea
WITH over 11,000 votes, the iconic "swiftie" or critically endangered Swift Parrot was named BirdLife Australia's 2023 bird of the year.
These beautiful Tasmanian birds are the world's fastest parrot, flying up to 88 kmh.
But there are fewer than 750 of them remaining in the wild and it is estimated that by 2031, that number will be less than 100.
Extinction is imminent and logging of their habitat is the main cause.
So-called Sustainable Timber Tasmania and the state government, who cause and enable this destruction, have a lot to answer for.
We cannot allow extinctions on our watch.
Amy Hiller, Kew
