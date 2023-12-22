Political argy-bargy over legal funding affecting 72,000 Tasmanians a year

The federal government has welcomed Tasmanian submissions to a national review of legal funding, which would help more than 72,000 vulnerable and disadvantaged Tasmanians fund their legal defence each year.
The National Legal Assistance Partnership, which determines the current distribution of Commonwealth funding between states and territories, is being reviewed with a final report to Attorney General Mark Dreyfus, which is expected early in 2024.
The current $2.4 billion NLAP agreement, entered into by the Morrison Government with states and territories, runs from 2020-2025.
The review will inform the development of the next NLAP which would deliver funding for Tasmanian legal assistance services from 2025-2026 onward.
"The model and quantum of funding distribution, including whether this is done equitably across the country, is one of the issues the review has been asked to address," a spokesperson for Mr Dreyfus said.
"We encourage the Tasmanian Government to engage with the independent reviewer on these issues."
Tasmania Legal Aid, Tasmanian Aboriginal Legal Service and the Department of Justice have provided submissions to the review.
In the 2023-24 Tasmanian Budget, the amount allocated to Tasmania Legal Aid falls from $16.456 million in 2024-25 to $9.325 million in 2025-26.
Legal assistance drops from $13.4 million to $1.2 million.
"The 2024-25 State Budget allocations for the legal assistance sector, including Tasmania Legal Aid, reflect the completion of the current NLAP, as well as a reduction in the additional state funding from 2025-26," a Department of Justice spokesman said.
The spokesman said Tasmania had received proportionally less than it should have from the Commonwealth under the current NLAP.
It required the state government to provide top-up funding to the legal assistance sector.
"State Government funding has included $8.8 million over four years from 2021-22 for the maintenance of core service levels not funded under NLAP," the spokesman said.
"With an additional $820,000 in 2023-24 to extend this funding until the commencement of the next agreement, which has provided much need certainty to the Tasmanian legal assistance sector."
The spokesperson said the Tasmanian Government was committed to improving access to justice for all Tasmanians, and we have made record investments in the Tasmanian legal assistance sector.
Tasmania Legal Aid said in its submission that legal demand was outstripping TLA's capacity to provide services.
TLA provides aid grants for representation before a court or tribunal, including criminal, family law, and family violence, with a client required to contribute $60 toward the cost of legal assistance.
TLA said Commonwealth funding for legal aid per capita had shrunk by three per cent over the past decade.
"Tasmania has a significantly higher proportion of disadvantaged groups and current high-priority cohorts," the submission said.
TLA, which employs 93 full-time equivalent staff, called for funding for several additional programs at a cost of $3.3 million a year.
The Department of Justice submission said the current NLAP funding model did not adequately consider the extent of disadvantage in Tasmania, including extremely low literacy levels, low housing affordability, an ageing population and incomes 12 per cent below the national average.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.