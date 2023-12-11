The Examiner
Christmas at the QV Tower: Donations sought for Salvos appeal

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
Updated December 11 2023 - 2:27pm, first published 12:00pm
Tower Cafe owner Nick Bartle in front of the QV Tower for their Salvos Christmas appeal. Picture Paul Scambler
Tower Cafe owner Nick Bartle in front of the QV Tower for their Salvos Christmas appeal. Picture Paul Scambler

The QV Tower has become its own North Pole this Christmas, with a number of tenants partnering with the Salvation Army to help struggling families over the holiday period.

