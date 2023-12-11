Christmas at the QV Tower: Donations sought for Salvos appeal

The QV Tower has become its own North Pole this Christmas, with a number of tenants partnering with the Salvation Army to help struggling families over the holiday period.
With a number of donation bins set up outside the Tower Cafe, the Launceston community is also encouraged to donate what they can.
Tower Cafe owner Nick Bartle said building owners Harris Daley wanted to do something that gave back to the community and involved businesses in the building as well.
"They've encouraged us all to donate anything we can - food, clothing, toys or anything that's going to make Christmas a bit easier for people," Mr Bartle said.
"Obviously this year has been a bit harder than other years for a lot of people, so what they've also agreed to do is match any gift vouchers donated by tenants dollar-for-dollar."
He said donation bins had been filled up almost every second day.
"We've got a lot of businesses here that deal with kids, so we see a lot of families that come through who do understand the struggles around Christmas," he said.
"It's been really good to see them drop in even if it's a small parcel."
A range of donations can be made, including clothes, toys, food and gift cards.
"Anything that can make Christmas a bit easier," Mr Bartle said.
"If they have something too big for the bin, they can just sing out and we'll make it happen."
The Tower Cafe can be located at the QV Tower, 11 High St, East Launceston.
