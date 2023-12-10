The Examiner
Home/Comment/Your Say

Caravan park residents are at home and are not the 'invisible homeless'

December 11 2023 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Caravan park residents are at home and are not the 'invisible homeless'
Caravan park residents are at home and are not the 'invisible homeless'

I AM a long-term resident of The Beauty Point Tourist Park and I take great offence at the assertion by West Tamar Councillor Joshua Manticas at being described as "invisible homeless" and "forgotten homeless".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Your Say
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.