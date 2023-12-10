Caravan park residents are at home and are not the 'invisible homeless'

I AM a long-term resident of The Beauty Point Tourist Park and I take great offence at the assertion by West Tamar Councillor Joshua Manticas at being described as "invisible homeless" and "forgotten homeless".
Alongside the more than 80 plus residents who have made this park their long-term home, we all own outright our own dwellings. I paid $120,000 cash for my dwelling six years ago, its current estimated value is $240,000. Some of the long-term residents have lived in the park and owned their own dwelling in excess of ten years.
To fail to mention this shows how inaccurate a description it actually is.
While I welcome any move to provide greater protection for us as homeowners and long-term residents, I take a very cynical view of Cr Manticas's supposed efforts in regard to "there needs to be recognition of the long-term living arrangements that exist at caravan parks."
The following is taken directly from an email sent to the long-term residents recently: "Any breaches of the rules may result in immediate legal action, leading to removal from the park along with the removal of the van and annexe." So much for protecting our rights as long-term residents AND homeowners.
Gerry McNally, Beauty Point
HORRIFYING and appalling graphic images displaying a true picture of just what can go on inside an abattoir, such as at the Tasmanian Quality Meats (TQM) abattoir at Cressy, flashed across our TV screens during the evening news recently followed up with further details in 'The Examiner' and I say, as a meat eater, such practices are completely unacceptable just to put meat on our plates (The Examiner, 9 Dec.).
With a resulting license suspension possible, and I would not like to see possibly hundreds put out of work (accepting animal slaughter is never a 'nice' job in the first place so good on those who do it), but if licence suspension is what it takes to stop such appallingly inhumane and animal cruelty practices so be it.
While seeking 'a fair go' the owner of the TQM abattoir appears to have accepted responsibility for the malpractices at his facility, which is good, however this is not the first time this particular abattoir has been publicly called to account consequently its record is not good in regard to animal welfare and, if it is to continue operating, it must, at the very least, constantly be subject to the most stringent and rigorous scrutiny!
Jim Collier (trainee vegetarian), Legana
According to official war commentary, the battle in Gaza has recommenced, but an appropriate descriptor would be "indiscriminate killing" in Gaza has recommenced.
"War does not determine who is right - only who is left" (Bertrand Russell), where the killing of Gazan children, women and the elderly due to bombing, denial of food, water, medicine, shelter and power for example are contributing to war crimes, where both Hamas and Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu simply do not care for the Palestinian people trapped in the killing field of Gaza where "fools and fanatics are always so certain of themselves, and wiser people so full of doubts" (Bertrand Russell).
Kenneth Gregson, Swansea
Not making concerts in Melbourne, missed 50th wedding anniversary and no compensation from Qantas.
What has happened to our once great national carrier?
So many Tasmanians have raised with me recently the difficulty they have had with Qantas. Many can't recall the last time a Qantas plane departed or arrived on time.
Across the country flights are sold and boarded with seemingly no intention of actually departing on time and often passengers are left on the tarmac for sometimes over an hour before take off, with little communication from airline crew. Then there is cancelled flights altogether.
Is it possible that Qantas has actually deteriorated further since Allan Joyce left the besieged airline?
It might be time for the ACCC to investigate.
Senator Helen Polley, Labor Senator for Tasmania
It's ironic that 'time' gave Labor victory in 1972 but will be a big factor in its downfall at the next election.
Over 2000 years ago folk understood " There is a time for everything and a time for every activity under the heavens..." and, today, this can never be denied - even for electricity.
It's the reason we must never store tinned sardines with fresh fish in the "food" cupboard or store electricity with coal in the "energy" cupboard.
It's also partly why laws Relativity and of Thermodynamics came into being why it's time for Chris Bowen to look for another job.
Gordon Thurlow
