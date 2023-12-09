'People could die': Union says Metro, government putting lives at risk

Metro Tasmania and the state government have come under fire after a union claimed botched training would put Tasmanian lives at risk.
Despite having more than two years to prepare workers for the $6 million Zero Emission Bus (ZEB) trial in Launceston, mechanics at the state bus company say they have been left to fend for themselves after not receiving training on high-voltage electrics.
Australian Manufacturing Workers' Union (AMWU) state organiser Jacob Batt said without adequate training, both the success of the ZEB trial and Tasmanian lives would be at risk.
"This is an extremely serious issue," he said.
"There's a real risk for people being seriously hurt and even dying."
Mr Batt said he does not understand how they are in this situation, with the buses set to arrive in Launceston this coming week.
"I don't understand how they think the buses will able to be on the road without being properly maintained," he said.
"I think it's a cost thing, and I think it is a lack of understanding of how serious this is.
"I just don't think they give a damn."
A Metro Tasmania spokesperson said they are "disappointed" that the AMWU is "continuing to spread misinformation".
"Metro has not refused to provide training to its engineering team regarding the ZEB Trial," the Metro Tasmania spokesperson said.
"Metro will provide training to approximately 40 staff to coincide with the commencement of the trial, and no one will be asked to perform work that they do not consider they are competent to perform."
Mr Batt said the training provided to staff would be little more than a "show and tell" of the new buses.
"We were told that they would be receiving a three-hour familiarisation of the bus," he said.
"This is very important, I want to make this very clear - a three-hour walkthrough of a bus with drivers and mechanics all together is not training," he said.
"It is not ensuring that mechanics have the competency and skills to perform this work safely.
"It's basically a show and tell of an electric bus. That's not training - it's ridiculous that Metro is even trying to say this training."
Mr Batt said as the ZEB trial is funded by the state government, he hoped they would intervene in the interest of public safety.
"Do they need a parliamentary inquest with a dead body to actually care?" he said.
"Transport Minister Michael Ferguson needs to urgently intervene on this safety issue.
"I have no idea how he can think that this is a public service that is reliable, that is good, that is in any way, shape, or form going to be improved unless they take drastic measures to ensure that this is done properly."
When the state government was asked for a response, a government spokesperson said they were "not involved" as "training is an operational matter".
