The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Northern prison to produce jobs boom, but neighbours to be worse-off

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
Updated December 10 2023 - 8:34am, first published 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An aerial view of the Ashley Youth Detention Centre, tipped to be the site of Tasmania's new prison. File picture
An aerial view of the Ashley Youth Detention Centre, tipped to be the site of Tasmania's new prison. File picture

A new prison in Northern Tasmania would bring hundreds of jobs, but could leave its neighbours living in fear.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Colbrook

Joe Colbrook

Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services, council news and court. Send tips to joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.