Something's wrong with this scene - who pinched the bridge?

Eagle-eyed Launceston motorists will have noticed a jarring omission from the CBD in recent weeks.
For the past fortnight, the Launceston College pedestrian bridge has been missing.
It's big, it's blue, and it's been there since 1988.
So where did it go?
After initial preparations on November 22, workers returned the following night and closed off Bathurst Street.
A crane pulled the bridge down, and by midnight, it was being transported to Bell Bay via the East Tamar Highway.
It has since been stripped, and will be repainted in a new colour - lichen green - just before Christmas.
It will be reinstalled through a similar process in mid-January.
The Department of Education, Children and Young People finalised tenders for the bridge's refurbishment mid-2023.
Recoating the existing bridge was found to be the most cost-effective fix, but the blasting process would have been impractical in such a busy area.
"They did look at options of replacement," said project manager Ben Seymour, of BridgePro Engineering.
"But that was going to be reasonably expensive and the bridge itself is structurally sound.
"Logistically it's impossible to do it on-site, so the [plan] was to remove it and take it to the painter's yard where they can do it properly."
The bridge is used by students to access both sides of the Launceston College campus.
The project was timed to coincide with the college's Christmas break, and the bridge will be reinstalled by the time students return in February.
