How an exercise ball inspired a series of children's books

With a career spanning a dozen or so years owning the Mowbray Newsagency and another 34 years in the real estate business, writing a book was the last thing Ray Ironside envisioned himself doing.
But now in his seventies, Mr Ironside has published his first book - a children's book following the adventures of an anthropomorphic exercise ball: The Adventures of Rolly.
One day, after retiring in 2018, Mr Ironside had found himself sitting in his office, lost in thought.
"My mind wandered, and I came up with a strange thought," he said.
"I looked at the blue exercise ball in my office and wondered what it would say if it could talk.
"If I'm being honest, probably the first thing that it would say would be, 'Is anyone ever going to use me?'"
The thought amused him, so he turned on his computer and started writing.
"It just kind of flowed out," he said.
"I kept writing, and I ended up with this book."
By complete chance, Mr Ironside came across the illustrator for his book, Richard Pearce.
"I was on a video call to a lifelong friend of mine, Richard Pearce, who is a retired engineer in the UK, and I said, 'I like that painting behind you; who did that?' and he said he did.
"And so I said, 'That's the style I want for my book. Would you like to do the illustration for it?'
"So he did, and we work well together because we have the same silly sense of humour."
Mr Ironside had the first run of books printed locally at Foot and Playsted and launched the book at Petrarch's Book Shop on December 8.
"I worked as a musician and wrote a lot of songs - Cliff Richards actually recorded one - but he didn't go ahead with it. But I've never had anything else published like this," he said.
"So it's a bit of an achievement to be able to do and is dedicated to my five grandchildren.
"And the great thing is I'm in my 70s - if I waited to go to a publisher to publish my book, it would take a long time. I'd be in my 80s by then.
"Foot and Playsted did a great job with the printing; they really bent over backward to help me."
Mr Ironside said The Adventures of Rolly would be a series of three books, with the second book launching in early 2024.
"Rolly is the kind of, I suppose, 'person' who can get along with anybody whether they're grumpy or happy or sad.
"And along with his furniture friends, they get into all sorts of mischief.
"The next two books are slapstick, while this one is a bit more drama."
To purchase a copy of The Adventures of Rolly head to Petrarch's Book Shop on Brisbane Street, Launceston, or visit raystales.com/product/the-adventures-of-rolly or www.amazon.com.
