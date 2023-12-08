All mechanics want for Christmas: An electric bus and training to fix it

Metro Tasmania, TasTAFE and the state government have botched training preparations for the $6 million electric bus trial in Launceston, a union has claimed.
Mechanics at the state bus company say they will not work on the buses until they have received proper training on high-voltage electrics, raising doubts about the project.
The trial was funded in 2021, and the first electric bus is due to arrive in Launceston this month.
Australian Manufacturing Workers' Union state organiser Jacob Batt said the state government and Metro were being flippant with the safety of Tasmanian workers and putting the project at risk due to the training lapse.
He said Metro refused to pay for its mechanics to undergo nationally recognised training to mitigate risks of electrocution.
Mr Batt also levelled criticism at TasTAFE for not working with Metro to devise the critically needed training ahead of the trial start.
"It is outrageous that TasTAFE and Metro have not worked together to provide this crucial training," Mr Batt said.
He said the state government and Metro have had over two years to make preparations for the trial.
"But since [2021] no training has been provided to Metro mechanics to ensure the safe maintenance of high voltage work," Mr Batt said.
"It is beyond belief that Metro think a couple of hours' familiarisation walk-through of an electric bus would be enough for mechanics to be deemed competent and safe to work on high voltage up to a whopping 748 volts.
"Mechanics and passengers have died horrific deaths overseas from electric buses and here we have the state government and Metro being flippant on safety and training."
He said mechanics initiated a working group last year with Metro to secure nationally recognised training, and while a training package was agreed, it was never delivered.
"There is still no proprietary training or nationally recognised training confirmed and the first electric bus is due to arrive in Launceston this week."
But a spokesman for Metro said the company was "disappointed" that the union was continuing to spread "misinformation".
"Metro has not refused to provide training to its engineering team regarding the Zero Emission Bus Trial," he said.
"Due to this relatively new technology, there are no formal qualifications available in Tasmania, at this point in time.
"Therefore training will be delivered by the manufacturer of the Battery Electric Bus as they are best placed to provide this training.
"Metro will provide training to approximately 40 staff to coincide with commencement of the trial and no one will be asked to perform work that they do not consider they are competent to perform."
The spokesman did not detail what the training involved or when it would take place.
Independent parliamentarians Lara Alexander and John Tucker called on Transport Minister Michael Ferguson to intervene to ensure mechanics get the training needed.
Bass MHA Mrs Alexander said she understood that Metro was planning to rely on fly-in, fly-out contractors to service the electric vehicles, supplemented by local mechanics with zero training.
"If the local workforce is being asked to provide day-to-day maintenance on the electric buses, at a bare minimum Metro should ensure that nationally recognised accredited training is provided," she said.
She criticised Mr Ferguson for bragging about creating Tasmanian jobs, and then allowing a government business to fly in contractors from the mainland instead of paying for training for its own workforce.
Lyons MHA Mr Tucker said the dispute threatened to derail the bus trials.
"The bus trials have been on the books for two and a half years and the Government still appears unable to organise the mechanical staff training to make it happen," he said.
TasTAFE have been contacted for comment.
