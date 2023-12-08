The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Government may shift on proposed stadium funding, treasurer says

Matt Maloney
By Matt Maloney
Updated December 8 2023 - 3:58pm, first published 3:53pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The state government has committed $375 million to a proposed $715 million stadium in Hobart.
The state government has committed $375 million to a proposed $715 million stadium in Hobart.

The state government in future may adjust its funding commitment to the proposed Macquarie Point stadium, Treasurer Michael Ferguson has told a parliamentary committee.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Maloney

Matt Maloney

Political reporter for Australian Community Media, based in Hobart.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.