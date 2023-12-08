What do dreams look like? Tassie artists are showing off theirs

On one canvas, trees sprout from a fish whose scales are the shape of motherboards, while on another, a geometric horse and jockey - or maybe its many horses - runs in a dimensional explosion.
Or that's how someone might describe some of the artworks on display for the Surrealist Art Prize exhibition at dAda mUse, an eccentric art museum on Cimitiere Street devoted to Salvador Dali.
The two-storey museum in the 1842-built Johnston and Willmott building holds 1500 mix of originals and copies of Dali's drawings, prints and etchings, with the displays rotating regularly.
In the latest exhibition at the site 25 Tasmanian artists were selected as finalists for the museum's inaugural prize which tasked them with creating unnerving, illogical and surreal 2D art.
On display until December 17, the $2000 acquisitive prize was won by Elizabeth Barsham for her piece Tinker's Child and is now searching for its people's choice winner to be voted in by the public.
"Part of the meaning behind the surrealist movement is that we all have our own perceptions," said Amy Bartlett, dAda mUse's curator.
"We have our life experiences and our own culture, and we use that to help us understand things. That's why you might walk into this exhibition and be struck by one painting and not another."
The exhibition includes works from Launceston artists like Anita Denholm, Darryl Rogers, Edna Broad and Jillian Eastley and others from around the state - all of it responding to Dali.
Many of the pieces approach Dali's obsession with dreams, like Anita Denholm's painting that links the Tasmanian setting of painted blue trees near Carrick with dreamlike imagery.
Ms Bartlett said the prize was created to allow artists to share their work and for dAda mUse to give back to the community.
"It's great for them to explore different themes than they normally would; to be given a brief that challenges them like this one," she said.
The dAda mUse Surreal Arts Prize exhibition is open until Sunday, December 17, with the people's choice award voting closing the same day.
