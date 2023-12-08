The Examiner
Home/News/Local News
Arts

What do dreams look like? Tassie artists are showing off theirs

Declan Durrant
By Declan Durrant
December 8 2023 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
dAda mUse curator Amy Bartlett with the prize winner for the museum's new Surreal Art Award. Picture by Craig George
dAda mUse curator Amy Bartlett with the prize winner for the museum's new Surreal Art Award. Picture by Craig George

On one canvas, trees sprout from a fish whose scales are the shape of motherboards, while on another, a geometric horse and jockey - or maybe its many horses - runs in a dimensional explosion.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Declan Durrant

Declan Durrant

Journalist

Declan Durrant has a passion for poetry, visual arts, and theatre, and is The Examiner's arts critic and reporter. Got a story? Get in touch: declan.durrant@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.