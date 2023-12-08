Where you can sing carols in Launceston this Christmas

'Tis the season for Christmas carols, and Launceston residents have plenty to choose from.
Youngtown's historic Franklin House will help kick off a series of carols events on Sunday, December 10 with the 13th annual Carols and Cake.
As many as 100 people will gather under a 180-year-old oak tree with the Tamar Valley Voices for carols, home baked fruit mince pies and tea and coffee.
"It's always really nice atmosphere - the choir are fun and they make the singing of carols fun," committee chairperson Julie Dineen said.
"If you've not already got it, it gives you the Christmas feel."
Funds raised from the event go towards general maintenance at the 1838-built property, which has been run by volunteers since National Trust Tasmania saved it from demolition in 1960.
Other carols events happening in the next fortnight include:
CAROLS AND CAKE: Sunday, December 10, 2pm at Franklin House. Tickets are $10 per person, bookings essential and can be made by calling 63447824.
CAROLS ON THE LAWN: Sunday, December 10, 5pm at Riverbank Christian Church. Entry is free.
WEST TAMAR COMMUNITY CAROLS: Saturday, December 16 at 5.30pm at Exeter Showgrounds, gates and food vans open at 4.30pm. Entry is by a gold coin donation.
RIVERLANDS CHRISTMAS CAROLS: Saturday, December 16 at Riverlands Centre, Longford at 6pm. Entry is free.
PERTH COMMUNITY CAROLS: Saturday, December 16 at Perth Baptist Church at 7pm, free Christmas party from 4pm-6pm. Entry is free.
CAROLS AT DOOR OF HOPE: Sunday, December 17 at 10am. Entry is free.
CAROLS BY CANDELIGHT: Sunday, December 17, 6pm at the Silverdome. Tickets are available online. Tickets are $5 for adults, $2.50 for children (ages 3-15) and free for children two years and under.
FREE CHRISTMAS EVENT: Sunday, December 17, 11am to 2pm at Summerhill Baptist Church.
