Launceston General Hospital staff 'kind and caring'

By Letters to the Editor
December 10 2023 - 10:15am
The Launceston General Hospital. Picture by Paul Scambler
OUTSTANDING LEVEL OF CARE

I WANT to thank the Launceston General Hospital for the wonderful care I received when I was recently admitted as a very ill patient.

