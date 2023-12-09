Launceston General Hospital staff 'kind and caring'

I WANT to thank the Launceston General Hospital for the wonderful care I received when I was recently admitted as a very ill patient.
Both in the Emergency Department and on the wards, I was treated in a kind and caring manner by professional doctors and nurses.
The same care was given to the other patients around me.
I was on a ward where student nurses were being trained.
Their supervising nurses were so attentive and encouraging.
The students told me how they loved the work and I think this is partly due to their excellent trainers.
I felt very privileged to be a small part of their training.
Thank you LGH. I am proud of your excellence.
THE greatest gift you can give children is time!
It is a priceless gift that costs nothing.
A simple present is a book of gift vouchers of activities through the school holidays.
Watching a movie or fishing together, going for a bush walk, setting up a scavenger hunt or games night or cooking together will not stretch the household budget and will help to create wonderful memories.
NEWS is that Australia Post is only going to deliver hand mail such as letters on every second day, but I haven't heard which second day yet.
Is it Monday, Wednesday and Friday or just Tuesday and Thursday?
Real-estate writers have very little concept of statistics.
Yes, median is the best measure for comparing data sets which can have extreme outliers.
Most of the time, real-estate quotes medians down to the nearest dollar: quite meaningless.
This time, the median is based on insufficient data to have any validity.
How many sales took place in the expensive streets? Just two? How many took place in the cheap streets? Just two?
At that level, any results are random flukes, with no meaning.
TOWNSVILLE'S public hospital is under pressure as 106 staff test positive to COVID-19, slowing down its emergency department and suspension of some elective surgeries.
Yet chair of the Australian COVID inquiry, Catherine Bennett, says waves are getting less severe, with fewer infected each time.
I give up, I really do.
SYDNEY has its Homebush stadium. It looks like Hobart will have its Homeless stadium.
TO SAY I'm disappointed with Launceston City Council is a gigantic understatement.
They talk big about greening the entire region, while at centrally located City Park, adjacent to the Royal Albert Hall, 10 trees are listed for killing - just so people can see the Hall more easily - a poor excuse in my view considering they were planted in 1955 and have not had time to fully mature like others growing nearby.
Of course that's what we do - destroy anything that gets in the way, however that's helped along by council and developers.
A couple of small forests have recently been cleared at Westbury Road, Mount Pleasant in preparation for building construction.
Yes we need housing badly, but not in City Park where trees find their homes and belong.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.