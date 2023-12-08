Council should not be property developers

THE reality is that climate change is real, having occurred many times in the Earth's billions of years of evolution. The unrealistic expectation is that the majority of the western population want governments and business to fix it for them. Hugh wants to know what he can do to get politicians and business to take this seriously. This is the typical attitude of people who want climate change fixed by others without actually taking responsibility for the so-called human effects of climate change themselves. The only way any changes will take place is if we all stop consuming. No more new cars, no more new electrical appliances, grow your own food, make your own clothes, stop smoking and drinking, stop driving the vehicle you have and ride a horse. When you go to the supermarket don't rip off the plastic bags to put your fruit in or veg in, don't buy anything that is plastic wrapped. Do not use your reverse cycle heat pump, no solar panels and batteries. If you are beginning to get the picture of what we should do and how this will affect our economic lives then perhaps you may begin to realise it's not so easy, and the size of the hole we have all dug ourselves.

