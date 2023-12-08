The Examiner
Home/Comment/Your Say

Council should not be property developers

December 9 2023 - 9:09am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Council should not be property developers
Council should not be property developers

I ADMIT I only moved to Tassie a year ago but what was Launceston City Council doing using ratepayers money to buy a building so it could champion a building development? I have not heard of other councils, like my ex one in Queensland dabbling in property management? Surely the three "R's", roads, rates and rubbish should take priority, and now looks like a two million dollar loss for ratepayers. Will anyone be held accountable for this misuse of community money? Maybe the money could have been used to lower costs of parking in the CBD.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Your Say
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.