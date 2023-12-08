Council should not be property developers

I ADMIT I only moved to Tassie a year ago but what was Launceston City Council doing using ratepayers money to buy a building so it could champion a building development? I have not heard of other councils, like my ex one in Queensland dabbling in property management? Surely the three "R's", roads, rates and rubbish should take priority, and now looks like a two million dollar loss for ratepayers. Will anyone be held accountable for this misuse of community money? Maybe the money could have been used to lower costs of parking in the CBD.
A. Southgate, Flintstone, Arthur's Lake
THE reality is that climate change is real, having occurred many times in the Earth's billions of years of evolution. The unrealistic expectation is that the majority of the western population want governments and business to fix it for them. Hugh wants to know what he can do to get politicians and business to take this seriously. This is the typical attitude of people who want climate change fixed by others without actually taking responsibility for the so-called human effects of climate change themselves. The only way any changes will take place is if we all stop consuming. No more new cars, no more new electrical appliances, grow your own food, make your own clothes, stop smoking and drinking, stop driving the vehicle you have and ride a horse. When you go to the supermarket don't rip off the plastic bags to put your fruit in or veg in, don't buy anything that is plastic wrapped. Do not use your reverse cycle heat pump, no solar panels and batteries. If you are beginning to get the picture of what we should do and how this will affect our economic lives then perhaps you may begin to realise it's not so easy, and the size of the hole we have all dug ourselves.
Paul Brook, St Helens
I LIVE in Nobelius Drive and just recently there has been an excessive number of dead wallabies on the road. There were six over night two days ago. Obviously run over by motorists. Today there were another four just outside my house. Apparently, they are coming up from the river to graze on the grass in the ditches alongside the road. Their numbers have increased due to new owners erasing their habitats along the river banks in order to extend their lawns right up to the river. And of course, drivers returning home at night and not slowing down sufficiently to avoid these animals if they jump out in front of the car.
The only solution that I can see is to put in speed bumps to slow the cars down and to tell riverside owners that they must stick to their boundaries and let the wildlife have some room to survive.
Lyn Edwards, Legana
THIS year's annual United Nations climate conference,COP 28, is presently being held in Dubai- United Arab Emirates. Expectations have been high for a considerable time that a large number of countries at the conference will call for a phase out of fossil fuels.
Lobbyists for fossil fuel related industries at COP 28 number approx 2450-four times as many as last year.A great number of people around the world will be hoping good judgement and sanity prevails and the fossil fuel lobbyists do not come out winners at COP 28.
Brian Measday, Kingswood SA
ONLY a politician could have the front to self-congratulate on a move, such as the recent introduction of the national firearms register, which has taken almost 30 years and as written by Senator Polley (The Examiner, December 8), without it, compromised the level of community safety and the safety of front line responders from gun fire.
So, while citizens have been forced to play Russian roulette for three decades, those in Canberra and State capitals have done what?
Oh yes, wasn't there a $450 million referendum recently?
A self-administered pat on the back for 27 years of indifference to the protection of the public and police is, frankly, what I would call nothing less than utterly disgusting and worthy of the greatest contempt.
Instead, Sen Polley by her own pen, writes of self pride and achievement.
Noel Christensen, Punchbowl
