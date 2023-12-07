Two teenagers charged over Launceston CBD thefts, assault

Police have charged two teenage girls with multiple offenses committed in the Launceston CBD, including theft and common assault.
The 14 and 15-year-old girls were bailed and ordered to appear in the youth justice division of the Launceston Magistrates Court at a later date.
The charges came as Tasmania Police announced high-visibility patrols in the CBD during the Christmas season, to combat anti-social behaviour and offending.
"These patrols are about sending a message to the small percentage of people in our community who choose to do the wrong thing - illegal activities and anti-social behaviours will not be tolerated by police," said Inspector John Toohey.
"Everyone has the right to feel safe in our community, and while Tasmania Police are doing everything they can to detect and deter crimes, there is a part we can all play to help them."
Anyone with information about offending in Launceston CBD should contact Launceston police on 131 444 or report anonymously to Crime Stoppers via crimestopperstas.com.au
