The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Council set to approve solar farm after considering plans in cold light of day

Joe Colbrook
By Joe Colbrook
Updated December 8 2023 - 8:30am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The state's first large-scale solar farm looks set to gain planning approval from the Northern Midlands Council. File picture
The state's first large-scale solar farm looks set to gain planning approval from the Northern Midlands Council. File picture

A 200-year-old farming property is getting closer to a new dawn.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joe Colbrook

Joe Colbrook

Journalist

Journalist at The Examiner, covering emergency services, council news and court. Send tips to joe.colbrook@austcommunitymedia.com.au. Ex-Jimboomba Times, UQ Alumni

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.