Council set to approve solar farm after considering plans in cold light of day

A 200-year-old farming property is getting closer to a new dawn.
Planning officers at the Northern Midlands Council have signed off on the large-scale solar project at Connorville Station at Cressy, with councillors soon to have the final say.
The 288 megawatt project - set to be complete by 2026 - will be the first in the state, and will take up 432.3 hectares of land.
This is a tiny fraction of the 17,400 hectare property.
It will also require the installation of several 40 metre high poles, to carry new 220 kilovolt power lines that will feed the energy generated by the solar panels to the nearby Palmerston substation.
These are taller than allowed by the planning scheme, but council planning officers gave their discretionary approval as the property was far enough from neighbours to avoid the poles having an unreasonable impact.
The final positioning of the poles was yet to be determined pending planning approval, but the applicants said their intent was to build the new poles on the easement for the existing 110 kilovolt power lines.
Sheep will still graze on the land set aside for the solar farm.
Six residents objected to the project, with concerns about impacts on land values and the new power lines would interfere with cropping and irrigation systems on neighbouring farms.
One of the objectors suggested running the power lines underground, however council planning officers said buried cables would create more problems for those seeking to work the land.
The planning officers said the project proponents were willing to work with landholders to ensure existing pivot irrigation could still take place under the new power lines, with compensation a last resort option.
There were also concerns a fire at the site would pollute nearby waterways and be difficult to extinguish, and the solar panels would create a "heat island" - where man-made structures raise the ambient air temperature of the surrounding area - worsening fire risks.
Council planning officers said there was "no reliable evidence" that solar farms cause heat islands, and the Connorville proposal was following the latest design principals which further reduced any potential heating.
The planning officers said these were all valid issues to raise, however the significance of the project and its minimal additional visual impact outweighed these concerns.
"In conclusion, some weight needs to be given to the significance of the proposal in the context of providing renewable energy and contributing to regional and national energy requirements overall," they said.
"Therefore, on balance - the matters raised by representation are such that they are either able to be addressed or are not significant enough to provide determining weight overall."
The project's approval will be considered at the Northern Midlands Council meeting on December 11.
