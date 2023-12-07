The Examiner
Home/News/Court and Crime

Allegations against former Miss Australia set for hearing next year

Nick Clark
By Nick Clark
Updated December 7 2023 - 4:48pm, first published 1:13pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kathryn Isobel Hay leaves the Launceston Magistrates court Picture Nick Clark
Kathryn Isobel Hay leaves the Launceston Magistrates court Picture Nick Clark

A former Miss Australia and Bacon government parliamentary secretary alleged to have punched and assaulted her partner will face a hearing next year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Clark

Nick Clark

Journalist

I am the Supreme and Magistrates Court reporter for the Examiner for the past 18 months. My journalism career has clicked over 30 years and encompasses four different spells at Tasmanian newspapers.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.