Allegations against former Miss Australia set for hearing next year

A former Miss Australia and Bacon government parliamentary secretary alleged to have punched and assaulted her partner will face a hearing next year.
Kathryn Isobel Hay, 47, has pleaded not guilty to emotional abuse and intimidation of her former partner Troy Shane Richardson between October 22, 2011 and February 13, 2022.
The court heard that Ms Hay had recent changed her defence lawyer from Melbourne-based Marcia Edwards to Tasmanian Aboriginal Legal Service lawyer Ben Ashman.
Police prosecutor Garth Stevens amended the complaint to withdraw particular 29 and 36.
The Examiner's examination of the complaint, before the right to examine files was withdrawn by the Magistrates Court of Tasmania, found that particular 29 alleged that Ms Hay drafted and sent correspondence to the Director of Public Prosecutions on his [Mr Richardson's] behalf without his consent.
Particular 36 alleged that Ms Hay self harmed in front of him[Mr Richardson].
Mr Ashman raised with Magistrate Simon Brown an issue in relation to particular 25.
The complaint seen by the Examiner lists particular 25 as alleging Ms Hay drafted an application to revoke the police family violence order on his [Mr Richardson's') behalf and requested he proceed with it.
"Your Honour did hear the application some time ago in 2022," Mr Ashman said.
Mr Brown asked whether Mr Ashman wanted him to recuse himself.
"That may be a consideration, I've only had carriage of this for a short period," he said.
Mr Brown said he had no memory of that [the application] but suggested it would be possible to swap someone else [another magistrate] in after the hearing of arguments and submissions.
The matter was set down for hearing on May 28, 29 and 30, 2024 with mention dates on February 21 at April 9.
