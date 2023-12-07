Weekly wrap: Launceston people are very generous

G'day readers,
We are so grateful for the generosity of the Launceston people. Times are tough, but that has not stopped locals from digging deep to help those less fortunate than themselves. I am new to Launceston and enjoy living in this city, but more than anything, I am impressed with how giving this community is.
On that note, Hamish Geale tells us a booming grassroots event has helped The Examiner's Empty Stocking Appeal tick past $17,000 in donations.
Hamish also tells us an empty fish and chip shop that has intrigued passers-by for decades could finally be primed for development.- Many readers have told us they have long wondered what is happening with the site.
Those living close to John Wilkes might have wondered about the large birds he has on his property. Declan Durrant investigated and tells us why two wedge-tail eagles have been living in John Wilkes' garden. It is a lovely tale of caring for other living things.
Duncan Bailey told us what it's like to be on the air this week. His yarn about City Park Radio's new artificial intelligence (AI) powered immersive experience is a cracker.
Many people dislike injustice. Joe Colbrook reports that more Tasmanians are stepping up to help police solve crimes. The numbers tell a story many would be surprised with.
On that note, most people also like a mystery. Isabel Bird tells us a gravestone found in a kitchen bench has grabbed the attention of family history buffs helping to solve the mystery of Charlotte Taylor.
Sometimes we all need a laugh. Here's a David Pope you give you a giggle.
Well, I'll leave you to your reading.
Have a great day, and may it be full of love, laughter, music and news.
Kind regards,
Craig Thomson
Editor.
