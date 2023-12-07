The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

'We are resilient': Jewish community marks Chanukah in Launceston

Hamish Geale
By Hamish Geale
Updated December 7 2023 - 4:48pm, first published 1:51pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rabbi Yochanan Gordon at the Launceston Synagogue. Picture by Paul Scambler
Rabbi Yochanan Gordon at the Launceston Synagogue. Picture by Paul Scambler

Launceston's Jewish community will celebrate Chanukah with as much confidence as ever, Rabbi Yochanan Gordon says.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hamish Geale

Hamish Geale

Journalist

Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. Got good news? Email: hgeale@examiner.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help