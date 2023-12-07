'We are resilient': Jewish community marks Chanukah in Launceston

Launceston's Jewish community will celebrate Chanukah with as much confidence as ever, Rabbi Yochanan Gordon says.
The Brisbane Street Mall will welcome between 100 and 200 people for a public menorah lighting on Thursday evening.
The lighting will begin at 6.30pm and include entertainment, music, craft, and traditional Israeli foods.
It will be the 13th year Launceston has hosted the celebration.
"[Chanukah] has become a potent point of light and Jewish pride and confidence for Australian Jews in the fight against darkness and antisemitism," Rabbi Yochanan said.
"[It] also represents key Australian values, namely those of multiculturalism and liberty.
"The holiday of Chanukah underscores the fact that the Australian way of life has been enriched by the thriving ethnic cultures which contributed very much, each in its own way, to communal life, both materially and spiritually."
Also known as the 'Festival of Lights', Chanukah remembers a miracle that occurred 2300-plus years ago when a small band of Jews defeated an army of Syrian-Greeks to reclaim the Holy Temple.
The Jews found just one day's supply of oil left in the temple, but the oil miraculously burned for eight days.
To remember the event, Jews light add one candle to an eight-branched candelabrum every day for eight days to signify the victory of light over darkness.
Rabbi Yochanan said celebrating Chanukah was more important than ever in light of recent global events.
"It's a big significance specifically at this time due to the rise in anti-semitism," he said.
"As Jewish people we are resilient and able to overcome all sorts of atrocities that have happened to our people in the past.
"We as Jews are proud of who we are and do not cower under any sort of threat or negativity."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.