The Examinersport
Thursday, 7 December 2023
Home/Local Sport/Local Footy
Breaking

Iconic Tasmanian racing event postponed again until 2025

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
Updated December 7 2023 - 10:45am, first published 10:24am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The ceremonial start of Targa Tasmania in 2022. Picture by Phillip Biggs
The ceremonial start of Targa Tasmania in 2022. Picture by Phillip Biggs

Targa Tasmania's future has been delayed for the fourth time, with no race to be held in 2024.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Partridge

Josh Partridge

Sports Journalist at The Examiner, Launceston

As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.

More from AFL
More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help