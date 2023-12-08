What's on: Things to do across Northern Tasmania this weekend and next

December 8
All are welcome at the opening of Little Sun Gallery in Beauty Point on Friday December 8th. The gallery features many artists from the Tamar Valley, Greens Beach, Deviot, Beaconsfield, Beauty Point, plus many more. We are constantly seeking new submissions from other local artists and believe that regardless of a bio or CV, art should be accessible to all. Works will be available for sale on the evening.
Little Sun Gallery, 181 Charles St, Beauty Point. Free Entry rom 5:30. Event Sponsored by Holm Oak Vineyards.
December 9
Think you know Australia? Get your friends together and head along to Launceston Bowls and Community Club's Australian Trivia Night.
Reserve your table with a group of 6-8 team members. $10 per player.
Bookings Essential - phone 03 6331 6587. 5 Home Point Parade, Launceston.
December 9
Holy Trinity Anglican Church, Launceston, will hold a festival celebrating the meaning of Christmas. Children can enjoy a range of craft activities and view a range of different Nativity scenes. Live telling of the Christmas Story at 11:40am.
Children are encouraged to come dressed up as a shepherd, angel or wise person, and bring along a non-perishable food donation to leave under the Christmas Tree for Anglicare.
10 am - 12 noon, corner of Cameron and George Streets. Free Entry.
December 9
St. Giles Niche Market will turn The Tramsheds into a holiday wonderland this weekend with more than 50 Tasmanian designers, makers and artists showcasing their wares at the end of year "wrap-up" event.
St. Giles - a Tasmanian disability support service - receives 20 per cent of all proceeds from the market, with those funds contributing to the organisation's service costs.
9am to 3pm. Free entry.
December 9
Get your friends together, grab a gin cocktail from the bar, and decorate your very own gingerbread house at Jude's Cafe!
All proceeds go towards Jude's Youth Projects, creating healthy spaces for local young people.
Jude's Cafe, The Tailrace Centre, 1 Waterfront Dr Riverside
2pm - 4pm. $45 per person includes icing and decorating materials. Cocktails and other beverages available for purchase.
Tickets and more information: gin-and-gingerbread.raisely.com/
December 10
Carols in the Village will be held in the grounds of Evandale Uniting Church.
Bring your own picnic and a rug or chairs. There will be a children's pageant with students from Evandale Primary School followed by a visit from Santa.
The event will be held in the church in case of inclement weather.
4:30 for 5pm, 9 High St, Evandale.
December 16
Enjoy a Shakespeare classic in an outdoor theatre event amongst the vines.
With its witty dialogue, slapstick humour, and a plot full of mistaken identities, The Comedy of Errors is not to be missed. Food and beverages available from the venue.
BYO camping chair or beanbag. Strictly no BYO food or beverages.
From 4pm at Small Wonder Wines, 530 Auburn Road, Kayena.
For more information and tickets visit facebook.com/smallwonderwinesau/events.
December 16
Friends of the Library Launceston host free live music performances under the banner of 'Live at the Library' on the first and third Saturdays of each month at the Launceston Library, Civic Square.
The next performer will be Christopher Jones, Launceston's finest young piano player, starting at 11am for an hour or so.
Come along and enjoy free live music and support local talent.
December 16
Launceston fans of the Fab Four have a chance to recapture that magic - tribute act The Beatles Boys will play at Launceston's Country Club Casino on December 16.
Hear every classic Beatles song that ever made it to No 1 and relive the magic and unique sound that made the Beatles the greatest rock 'n' roll band the word has ever known. No less than 35 chart toppers that made the four 'mop tops' so much a part of our lives back in those heady days of the 60's together with the timeless hits of John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison & Ringo Starr.
Tickets Essential. Bookings: 1800 635 344
