Suitcase of hope: How you can help foster care kids in Tasmania

Hope comes in many different forms, but in some instances, it comes in a suitcase.
Since 2019, children in foster care in Tasmania have benefited from the efforts of Hope in a Suitcase, a non-profit that provides children with suitcases chocked full of essential items, clothes and toiletries.
Tasmanian coordinator Cheryl Salter said many kids that came into foster care left their homes quickly, and didn't get opportunities to take their belongings.
"If they do, it's usually just a plastic bag with who knows what," Ms Salter said.
"Everything we raise in Tasmania stays in Tassie for these kids, we have wonderful donations that all go to the children."
She said for those looking to donate, suitcases can be donated secondhand but new was always better.
Hope in a Suitcase also provides a list of acceptable items that can be donated on their website.
"All the goods in the cases are new- we pack toiletries, sanitary items for the older girls, books, toys, and a journal for the older ones," Ms Salter said.
"Something we've discovered lately is the kids have asked for torches because when they go to a new home, they don't know it well and it's dark when they need to go to the toilet."
Hope in a Suitcase was brought to the attention of Launceston Rotary, who immediately expressed an interest in supporting the project and provided a number of donations to Ms Salter.
President Sonia Smith said they tried to find a meaningful project to support every year.
"This year after this was brought to our attention, we invited Cheryl to come along the club were really keen to get behind it and support Hope in a Suitcase," Ms Smith said.
More information on how to donate can be made directly to Ms Salter on 0400 100 645, or csalter22@gmail.com.
