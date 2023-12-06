How John Wills saved the lives of two wedge-tail eagles

Two wedge-tail eagles have been living in John Wills' garden.
One is named Helen - "unimaginatively," Mr Wills said - after St. Helens, where she was found, though "she's no saint"; while the other is Blondie, who earned his moniker from his golden-feathered crest.
Helen was underweight when Parks and Wildlife Tasmania discovered her, and she'd sustained some ligament injury to her right foot. She was too weak to eat on her own.
Blondie had been buffeted by the wind of a passing truck and tossed through a fence, as a result losing a number of feathers and suffering bad soft tissue damage.
Both were taken to Mr Wills; both have almost entirely recovered; both will be released back into the wild in coming weeks.
The male and female pair can attribute their lives to Mr Wills' new large rehabilitation aviary, the first of its kind in Tasmania's north to offer longer term care for large birds who shouldn't be travelling in their ill health.
Historically, all large rehab aviaries for birds of prey have been in the state's south, necessitating transport to sites like Raptor Refuge in Kettering or otherwise.
A group of volunteers, including Mr Wills, have changed that, and in the process saved two lives already. And it's only been the first four weeks.
"Moving wild birds around while they're sick is stressful to them, so how do we minimise that?" said Mr Wills, an English expatriate and retiree who has had a lifelong passion for birds.
"To save these wild animals, we need to rehabilitate them, but we're harming them with this travel. So, why not create a place for them to recuperate here in the north?"
A tweaked horticultural tunnel draped in fishing net, Mr Wills' aviary on his Lilydale property is the first of two to be constructed in the state's upper half, with money contributed by TasNetworks and Bonorong Wildlife Sanctuary for the effort.
As its first residents, Blondie and Helen have spent a month together in the rehab aviary being cared for by Mr Wills, who at times hand-fed the female wedge-tail until she regained her strength.
The species is endangered in Tasmania and, despite their cohabitation, the pair sadly didn't mate - "she keeps trying but he's not having a bite of it" - but their recovery still represents a major success for the new rehabilitation site.
"I've always loved birds and I've rehabilitated so many over the years but it never gets old," Mr Wills said.
"There's no better feeling than letting a bird go free."
