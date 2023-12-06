Shakespeare in double denim: Outdoor play coming to local vineyard

Returning to its outdoor amphitheatre roots, a modern twist on a popular Shakespeare play is coming to the vineyards of Small Wonder Wines.
Set in the 1990s, the cast is complete with Canadian tuxedos, flannels and the music of its time.
Director Adam Dear said audiences could expect a physical, slapstick style comedy in terms of its performance.
"They can expect a good laugh, I've been laughing through rehearsals so I take that as a good sign," Mr Dear said.
"The show is set in the 90s which is when I went to high school so I thought it would be fun to do costumes and music from that time."
It's the first time Mr Dear has put on a show outdoors, which provides its own unique challenges.
"It's had some challenges with sound so I've done some microphone things which I normally wouldn't need to do, but we've managed to work all that out and that's it sounds really good," Mr Dear said.
"A lot of cities do Shakespeare in the park, that's very much how Shakespeare and his theatre in general was put on in outdoor stages, so I thought why not?"
He said he looked forward to seeing audience reactions.
"I'm just really excited to share what we've created with an audience," he said.
Small Wonder cellar door manager Robbie Stewart said it was a first for the vineyard to host a theatrical production.
"We usually do our Summer of music over January and a couple of other events through the year, but this is the first theatre in the gardens we're doing which is really exciting," Mr Stewart said.
"Hopefully it's a recurring Summer event."
He said some new release wines would be available for audiences, as well as gourmet grazing boxes stocked with local Tassie produce.
The Comedy of Errors premiers at Small Wonder December 16, with tickets available through Eventbrite.
