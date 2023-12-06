The Examiner
Wednesday, 6 December 2023
Three police officers breached code of conduct, report shows

Updated December 6 2023 - 3:09pm, first published 2:31pm
Six police officers were referenced in the Commission of Inquiry's final report on child sexual abuse in Tasmanian schools, hospitals, out-of-home care and youth justice settings.
Three Tasmanian police officers and a Health Department public servant have been found to have breached the state service code after they were named in the recent Commission of Inquiry final report on institutional child sexual abuse.

