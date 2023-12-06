Meet the Hurricanes' import who has played for both Australia and England

If you listen to Sam Hain speak, you'd be forgiven for thinking he is one of the Hobart Hurricanes' domestic players.
However, the 28-year-old was born in Hong Kong, played in the 2012 under-19 world cup for Australia and averages 53 across two One-Day Internationals for England.
Selected with the Hurricanes' second pick of this season's draft, Hain explained how his game has evolved in recent years.
"I think a great strength of mine is I read the situation, I read the game and I feel like my understanding of my own game and what the team needs has grown over the last few years," he said.
"Over the years, you have to improve and you have to evolve and I feel like I've taken my game to new heights.
"I'm really comfortable as a player and a person that I want to be out in the middle. Hopefully, from a personal point of view, if I can put in a few performances, that would be lovely."
Joining the Hurricanes will be Hain's second stint in the Big Bash League, playing with Brisbane Heat last year and scoring 181 runs across nine innings.
He will reunite with former schoolmates Ben McDermott and Billy Stanlake, with the three of them attending The Southport School together before committing himself to England in 2013.
"We played some youth cricket together so it feels quite comfortable walking in but apart from that, there wasn't a lot [of connection to the Hurricanes]," he said.
"Drafts are quite fickle beasts and there's a lot of things that are out of your control but that's why I feel actually quite fortunate to be in this position and hopefully give myself the best possible chance of scoring a few runs."
Hain will be joined at the Hurricanes by fellow Englishman Chris Jordan and former New Zealand international Corey Anderson, who is now based in the United States.
Their first game is at Launceston's UTAS Stadium on Monday, December 11 at 7.15pm.
