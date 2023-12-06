Car ad filmed on Tasmanian road gets the chop for reckless driving

A winding Tasmanian road located close to a cliff-face has shone the advertising regulator's spotlight on a South Korean car brand.
A car advertisement filmed on the iconic Lyell Highway, near Queenstown, was found by the nation's Ad Standard's Community Panel (the Panel) to undermine road safety.
A complaint was received by the Panel regarding the Kia Carnival advertisement stating that "speed kills", and that the ad encouraged fast driving, even in unsafe conditions.
Kia argued that the advertisement, filmed with a professional driver, did not encourage or condone dangerous, illegal, aggressive or reckless driving, and did not breach the 100 km speed limit on the road.
The Panel in its decision earlier this year said the car filmed in the advertisement appeared to be travelling very fast around corners.
It said the sound of the revving engine gave the impression of acceleration around corners, while dirt spray and a shot showing wheels on the very edge of the road of a cliff-face corner gave the impression of high speed.
"The Panel considered that the scenario was not unrealistic or fantastical and could be replicated by other drivers in similar situations," it wrote.
"People viewing the advertisement could receive the message that this vehicle is designed to be driven at high speeds around corners."
It added that if a non-professional driver attempted to drive in the same manner it could lead to an accident resulting in significant injury to the vehicle's occupants.
It said the scene on the sealed road undermined "important road safety messages about driving to conditions", and that ultimately it breached the voluntary code of practice for motor vehicle advertising.
The decision meant that the advertisement was either modified, or cancelled.
It would have received approval from State Growth, with all filming for advertisements or documentaries on state roads needing to apply.
