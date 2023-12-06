New art gallery hopes to connect artists up the Tamar Valley

A local Beauty Point musician is hoping to spur the arts scene throughout the Tamar Valley with the opening of her new Beauty Point institution, Little Sun Gallery, on Friday.
As someone who works primarily as a musician, Delilah McGill said she was growing tired of "dealing with venues that didn't have the artists integrity at heart."
"I'm a very adventurous person and this is a totally new endeavour," Ms McGill said.
"I think if you notice something is lacking and there's a slot to fill, you have to do it yourself if you want something to happen."
She said she wanted the space to be a platform for local artists, but also offer a place to connect with other artists in the community.
"Being an artist can be quite a lonesome thing, a lot of us make for multiple reasons," Ms McGill said.
"There's such a big community there and if there were more platforms available, I think we would thrive a whole lot more.
"Artists bring so much and we need them in the world ... when they're not supported, everybody is ultimately impacted by that."
After a call out for submissions, Ms McGill said she filled her space quickly and also attracted artists from Hobart and Wynyard.
"Submissions for the opening are closed but I'm always open to new submissions from anyone statewide, it doesn't have to just be here in the Tamar," she said.
"But if we can get as many from the Tamar as possible that would also be amazing."
Going forward, Ms McGill said she hoped people payed more attention to the arts and how important it was to local communities.
"And ultimately create just more connection between neighbours, strangers and people who live in the area," she said.
"There's so many bedroom artists or garage artists that are making such amazing work that they've never put out there because they're just there isn't somewhere to put it."
The opening of Little Sun Gallery starts Friday at 5:30pm, and can be found at 181 Charles St, Beauty Point.
