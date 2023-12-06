Launceston couple wins marathon court clash over elderly woman's estate

A Launceston couple has won a five-year legal clash over the estate of an elderly British woman who claimed they had "unlawfully taken" hundreds of thousands of dollars of her money.
Joyce Evans moved from England to Australia in 2018 to be closer with Australian friends Elwin and Angela Harrison, whom she met via online gaming.
The 74 year-old woman had made a will in England in 2017, appointing Mr and Mrs Harrison as executors and trustees and gifting them her entire estate.
She took up the suggestion to move to Australia because she disliked her isolation and the colder weather in her home country.
After her arrival in Australia, Mrs Evans sent the Harrisons $370,000 which she had raised from the sale of her Buckinghamshire home.
Both her and the Harrisons moved to Tasmania in mid-2018, with the Harrisons buying a Youngtown flat for $210,000 with the money.
While Mrs Evans lived in the property, it was registered in the name of the Harrisons. They also kept the money left over after the purchase - approximately $150,000.
According to the decision by Supreme Court Justice Robert Pearce, by late 2018 or early 2019, Mrs Evans' feelings towards the Harrisons had changed.
Howard Williams, who owned a property in the same Youngtown complex where Mrs Evans was living, became friends with the elderly woman and encouraged her to seek legal advice about the actions of the Harrisons.
In a letter from May 2019, a lawyer acting on her behalf wrote a letter to the Harrisons claiming that the purpose of the money she had sent them was for them to buy her a property in Launceston.
The letter read: "It has come to our client's attention that the registered owners of the property are the both of you (sic) and she has no legal interest in this property. This is in violation of your verbal agreement with our client."
In later legal letters, Mrs Evans claimed the couple had lured her to Australia with false promises that they would care for her, that withdrawals from her bank account were made without her authority, and that the Youngtown property was registered under the Harrisons without her authority.
In turn, the Harrisons claimed that the $370,000 transfer had been a gift recognising their support of the British woman.
After a series of claims and counterclaims, Mrs Evan died in March, 2020 without regaining the funds.
Mr Williams, who had been made the executors and trustee of Mrs Evans' estate, launched legal action seeking the return of the Youngtown flat to the estate, which Mrs Evans had bequeathed to two charities.
In the flurry of claims and counter-claims shortly before her death, the Harrisons had offered to give Mrs Evans the Youngtown property, if they agreed to split the cost of stamp duty.
Mrs Evans had rejected this offer, and Mr Williams' legal claim sought to compel the Harrisons to honour the offer after her death.
But Justice Peace rejected the argument.
"One issue which arises in this action is whether, despite its rejection and the making of a counter offer, an offer ... remained open such that it was capable of later acceptance," he wrote.
"I am satisfied it did not."
Justice Pearce ruled to reject Mr Williams' application, and said he would make a further ruling on a counter-claim by the couple at a later date.
