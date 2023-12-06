Finally some truth about Peter Dutton from The Examiner

PETER Dutton is throwing a tantrum and trying to block every effort Labor makes to fix the problems the LNP created (Labor is cleaning up Dutton's mess on indefinite detention, The Examiner, December 3). He is trying to destroy the country from opposition. He is not PM material at all.
Finally a newspaper that speaks the truth about Peter Dutton. For the life of me I can't understand why every other newspaper in this country talks down the government and talks up Dutton. Have you all forgotten how terrible he was when he was in government? More truth like this from The Examiner please.
Roger Flomsey, West Launceston
ANOTHER day, another Examiner article about the worsening climate breakdown, "Earth has a Fever and It's contagious" (The Examiner, December 5).
This morning, the radio was full of talk about skyrocketing home insurance premiums and some properties being uninsurable. The insurance companies cite the increasing risks of bushfires in Tasmania.
Meanwhile, ABC news reports that global carbon emissions are actually increasing. All the government and business greenwash is clearly a misrepresentation of reality.
And yet, our leaders pretend that our wellbeing in a liveable climate doesn't warrant the emergency action that doctors and scientists are pleading for. Worse than that, as the world's 3rd largest exporter of fossil fuels, Australia is approving new fossil fuel projects. It simply beggars belief!
I ask all our politicians and business leaders:
1. Do you not understand science, or do you wish harm on the people and places we love? Your failure to act on the climate breakdown must be one or the other - there is no other option.
2. What more can everyday people like me do to make you take this seriously?
I look forward to any responses. Or will we be ignored again?
Hugh MacDonald, Burnie
THE Tasmanian Road Rules clearly state most matters relating to the use of and street parking applying to all motor vehicles! Apparent ongoing problems with school parking of student vehicles would seem to indicate a failure of these licensed drivers to understand their legal responsibilities and requirements relating to street parking, in order to retain their drivers license and not incur financial or other penalties! Having been granted a licence to drive, which is a granted privilege, not a right, it would seem that some students may be overlooking the possibility of licence penalties occurring due to their failure to obey these road rules, which are state law! In addition their actions may prevent emergency vehicle access in a street if necessary, creating further problems that these drivers may not have considered, to say nothing of their responsibility to existing property owners and visitors! No community should ever be presented with such problems as the state land title provides a "right to quiet enjoyment of the land" covered under that land title which I would have thought included access to and exit from each property for motor vehicles, without any possibility of other parked vehicles preventing such access!
(Sgd) F. Deane, Prospect Vale
THE Musicians Union Wholeheartedly agrees with the comments made in The Examiner (November 29). As stated the Tasmanian Public are fickle when it comes to buying tickets to significant musical events thus making the promoters jittery as it gets close to saying yes or no if the event goes ahead. From my 50 years in the music industry as a musician, fixer and Trade Union Secretary I have seen it time and time again with world class top acts bypassing Tasmania. As stated I agree as a business case it's a basket case. I feel for the likes of the promoters like Mr Touber with this predicament. Hopefully something is sorted out and in the near future.
Glenn Price (Launceston Branch Secretary) Musical Union of Australia
As I've recently had a broken pelvis from a fall at home, I was amazed how on the ball Hillwood Nursery and Strawberry Farm are, and so massive!
Can I elaborate? Staff member Meg was what tourism is all about!
Helped me out, carried my strawberries to my car, and showed Tasmanians what tourism should emulate her performance.
Picnic on lawns a real eye opener - sure things are tough - but Meg you got me going!
Rod Stone, Greens Beach
