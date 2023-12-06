Finally some truth about Peter Dutton from The Examiner

THE Tasmanian Road Rules clearly state most matters relating to the use of and street parking applying to all motor vehicles! Apparent ongoing problems with school parking of student vehicles would seem to indicate a failure of these licensed drivers to understand their legal responsibilities and requirements relating to street parking, in order to retain their drivers license and not incur financial or other penalties! Having been granted a licence to drive, which is a granted privilege, not a right, it would seem that some students may be overlooking the possibility of licence penalties occurring due to their failure to obey these road rules, which are state law! In addition their actions may prevent emergency vehicle access in a street if necessary, creating further problems that these drivers may not have considered, to say nothing of their responsibility to existing property owners and visitors! No community should ever be presented with such problems as the state land title provides a "right to quiet enjoyment of the land" covered under that land title which I would have thought included access to and exit from each property for motor vehicles, without any possibility of other parked vehicles preventing such access!

