The Examiner
Thursday, 7 December 2023
Home/News/Local News
Have Your Say

Finally some truth about Peter Dutton from The Examiner

December 7 2023 - 10:11am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Finally some truth about Peter Dutton from The Examiner
Finally some truth about Peter Dutton from The Examiner

PETER Dutton is throwing a tantrum and trying to block every effort Labor makes to fix the problems the LNP created (Labor is cleaning up Dutton's mess on indefinite detention, The Examiner, December 3). He is trying to destroy the country from opposition. He is not PM material at all.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help