Achieving inclusive education: Fostering diversity and equity in the classroom

Teachers strive to foster diversity and equity in the classroom. Picture Shutterstock

Are you a teacher? Maybe you've completed a Master of Education, and you're embarking on your first teaching job. Or, you're a seasoned veteran.



Whatever the case, it can be such a rewarding career, seeing the children and young people in your care grow, develop and learn.



There's something special about seeing a child grasp a new concept - math, English, science or technology.



As a teacher, it's your role to nurture and educate the next generation, imbuing them with a lifelong love of learning and development.

However, it's also your job as a teacher to foster diversity and equity in your classroom, acknowledging the kids in your care probably have diverse needs and different accessibility requirements.



This helpful article will discuss inclusive education and how you can achieve this.



So, continue reading to learn more about this vital topic.

Why diversity and equity are important

Kids have different needs, depending on their unique circumstances and personal strengths and struggles.



For instance, in your classroom, you might have some kids who cope fine with learning tasks and homework.



However, you might also have children that have developmental delays, speech delays or impediments, physical disabilities, learning disabilities, mental health issues, neurodiversity (such as autism, ADHD or Tourette's) and other needs.



The classroom needs to be an environment that embraces diversity and offers equity of learning to the entire class.

There is no one-size-fits-all approach to teaching when you factor in these diverse needs.

Equity means that you'll need to make adjustments for these students.



Equality means everyone gets the same experience, but equity means that you need to ensure that all the children in your class have the same opportunity, with adjustments made for them to incorporate their diverse learning needs.

Ensure the resources you use to support your teaching include a diverse range of experiences and cultures. Picture Shutterstock

Diversity in the classroom - re-evaluate your resources

Consider your teaching resources - textbooks, social stories, pictures, videos and more. Whose story do they tell?



Are they overwhelmingly white, middle-class and Western?



Your classroom may be composed of children from diverse cultural and socio-economic backgrounds.



You need to ensure that the resources you use to support your teaching include a diverse range of experiences and cultures.

For instance, if you're an English teacher, teach literature from authors of colour or those who are indigenous.



Examine historical narratives and structures to see which voices are missing.



For example, a lesson or term topic about the civil rights movement can examine how it intersects with gender equality, immigration and the stories of Latino, Hispanic and Native American peoples.



You might also tailor this topic to your country's native people's struggles, for instance, the First Nations people of Australia, if you're an Aussie teacher.

Connect with community

Part of encouraging diversity in the classroom means connecting with diverse communities.



Schools are a central part of the wider community, and they should reflect and celebrate its diversity and include all the cultures represented in the community.

If you've set a personal goal, communicate it to the families of your students.



Be proactive, and ask if they have any questions or concerns, and then listen and take on their feedback.



Invite them to identify areas in the set curriculum or the school culture that they feel could benefit from more of a focus on diversity and inclusion.



You could approach community leaders who can offer a variety of perspectives, either as professionals, experts in their field, community workers or local activists.

Encouraging diversity in the classroom means connecting with diverse communities. Picture Shutterstock

Equity in the classroom for neurodiverse students

Chances are you have some students with a neurodiverse experience in your classroom. Even though diagnosis is becoming more common, there have always been autistic people and those with ADHD or other conditions.



Part of ensuring equity in the classroom is making adjustments for these students.

For instance, you can encourage movement breaks or "brain breaks" for these students, allowing them to get up and move throughout the day.



You can allow fidget toys while they learn so those with kinetic learning can absorb lessons.



You could create a quiet corner in the classroom with a teepee or tent filled with comfortable cushions and sensory modulation items.



That way, neurodiverse students can access this space when they need some time out.



It's crucial that they know they can use the quiet corner whenever they need to instead of setting times throughout the day.

There's also some work to do with the parents, as they will often need to seek support out of school for their neurodiverse child.



You'll need to work with the parents, the child's therapists, the pediatrician or other professionals to ensure a safe and inclusive learning environment for them.

Examine your own bias

It's not just your students who bring assumptions, experiences, biases and diverse backgrounds into the classroom.



As a teacher, you do as well. One of the first steps to building and fostering equity in the classroom is to examine your beliefs and biases.



Think about your assumptions about background, class, capability, capacity, gender norms and other biases that you may hold.



Once you've identified this, you'll be in a much better position to support equity in your classroom.

Address problematic behaviour

Children can sometimes behave problematically, and as a teacher, it's your job to address it.



If a student makes a racist, sexist, classist or gendered remark, you need to step in.



A classroom must be a safe space to share opinions, thoughts and theories. But insensitive or hurtful remarks can damage the space.

When a student says something that doesn't follow your classroom guidelines, follow these steps. First, pause and stop the lesson to focus on the problem.



Letting it slide and addressing it later is ineffective. Address the remark without shaming language.



Explain why the remark is hurtful and a problem, and then talk to the student one-on-one to help them understand why the remark was not on.



If they continue to make these remarks, it's time to escalate with the school administration and the parents.

In summary

