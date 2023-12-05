Parliament recalled to debate removal of Supreme Court judge

In a rare move, the Tasmanian government will request the state's governor recall parliament next Tuesday to consider legislation establishing an inquiry into the Supreme Court judge charged with assault and emotional abuse.
Justice Gregory Geason pleaded not guilty to the charges on Friday and is due to reappear in the Magistrates Court next year.
Justice Geason was asked to take leave in early November by the chief justice in relation to a "significant matter".
Attorney-General Guy Barnett said the parliament would debate the establishment of a independent Commission of Inquiry that would report as to whether Justice Geason should, or should not, be suspended or removed from the office.
He said under the under an 1857 law, the governor can suspend or remove a judge only with the approval of both parliament chambers.
"I have also directed the Department of Justice to prepare a discussion paper on the merits of establishing a Judicial Review Commission in Tasmania, similar to that operating in other jurisdictions," Mr Barnett said.
"This will also outline options for handling complaints and concerns about the conduct of judicial officers."
The discussion paper will be released for public comment early next year, he said.
"This will ensure that our state has an appropriate and best-practice model to deal with situations such as this and I look forward to progressing this work as a matter of priority," Mr Barnett said.
The charges against Justice Geason are not the first time the judge, who was appointed in 2017, has courted controversy.
Justice Geason was counselled by the chief justice in 2021 after being seen kissing a female work colleague in a local nightclub.
