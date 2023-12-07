Tim David and Goliath: Hobart Hurricanes' BBL13 season preview

The BBL enters its 13th edition this week in a heavily reduced campaign where teams will play around half the amount of matches to recent seasons.
Eight regular-season games (down from 14) means Launceston will only host the Hobart Hurricanes once this time around, with the allotment being their season-opener on Monday against the Sydney Sixers at 7.15pm.
The league's smallest franchise has always had an uphill battle to compete right at the very top, and while six finals and two grand final appearances in 12 attempts points to a reasonably successful organisation, they stand as one of just two teams to never win the competition (Melbourne Stars being the other).
It should be noted that despite the 'Canes adept ability to bring in imports that on paper should be world-beaters, the Tasmanian-based side has endured some horrendous luck when it comes to their performances with very few exceptions.
But with the number 13 known for its fortune, perhaps the 2023-24 campaign will be the one where the men in purple break through for the state's first piece of silverware.
Jofra Archer's success story at the Hurricanes was so impressive that the franchise has overlooked the less memorable ventures from English signings Tymal Mills, Harry Brook, Will Jacks and Stuart Broad with the idea that the player should be born elsewhere.
As with Archer, Chris Jordan hails from the West Indian heartland of Barbados, while Sam Hain's origins come from Hong Kong and then Australia.
A hard-hitting, seam-bowling all-rounder from New Zealand will also be hoping to make an impact at UTAS Stadium on Monday night too.
And no it's not that one.
In fact it's Corey Anderson, a man who briefly held the record of fastest One-Day International century (36 balls) before retiring for the Kiwi national team in 2020. He has since announced his intentions to play for the USA.
The bar is fairly low for these three to be considered an improvement in import production, but with Jordan set to play for his fifth BBL franchise (previously at Sydney Thunder, Sixers, Perth Scorchers and Adelaide Strikers) and Hain a grand finalist last year with the Brisbane Heat, there is reason to be hopeful.
D'Arcy Short's move to the Strikers is one that does not appear to be too costly for the Hurricanes given the Northern Territory-born opener's current disastrous form.
Still, with the multiple BBL centurion often a large source of runs in years past, the Hurricanes might feel short of batting depth.
The inclusion of Hain and Anderson will help should they not succumb to the import curse, but a lot of the run-scoring will likely need to come from Australian T20i incumbents Matthew Wade and Tim David, and Queenslander Ben McDermott.
David made his name as a boundary-clearer for the Scorchers and the Singapore-born right-hander has continued on that path while wearing purple.
Now a multi-millionaire following his Indian Premier League exploits, Hobart will be hoping one of the world's most valuable cricketers can live up to that tag.
Hurricanes stalwarts McDermott and Wade have been two of the BBL's best and most consistent performers since donning the purple and while the likes Caleb Jewell and Sam Heazlett will give handy contributions, the former duo will be looked at for match-winning knocks.
The make-up of the Hurricanes' bowling line-up looks to be a direct contrast to their batting.
With the exception of Nathan Ellis, a bowling group of Riley Meredith, Billy Stanlake, Jordan, Paddy Dooley and Peter Hatzoglou is certainly a deep one, but perhaps lacking in top-end talent.
Ellis and Meredith appear favourites to be the side's strike bowlers, while Jordan's change-ups and the right-arm off-breaks of David will provide useful chop-out overs, the wrist-spinning double act of Hatzoglou and Dooley will have the crowd on the edge of their seat.
Dooley, the left-arm variant, exploded onto the scene last season with his double windmill action and ability to take wickets.
While Hazoglou's inspiring journey from club treasurer to BBL12 champion with the Scorchers has come off the back of his fast and bouncy right-arm leg-breaks.
In action together, the pair would race through the middle overs UTAS Stadium bringing with them the excitement and unpredictability that wrist spin never fails to deliver.
Lifting the BBL trophy has always been something of David against Goliath scenario for a franchise which has only ever finished higher than fourth twice, but with the massive stature of the Hurricanes' David, maybe this year they win it all.
Corey Anderson (o/s), Iain Carlisle, Nikhil Chaudhary, Tim David, Paddy Dooley, Nathan Ellis, Liam Guthrie, Sam Hain (o/s), Peter Hatzoglou, Sam Heazlett, Caleb Jewell, Chris Jordan (o/s), Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Mitch Owen, Billy Stanlake, Matthew Wade and Mac Wright.
