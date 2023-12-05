New initiative launches events to get kids in the right 'Skate of Mind'

A set of skateboarding events will launch this week as part of a new youth initiative to entice kids to get into a 'Skate of Mind'.
The City of Launceston will host two free skating sessions through the program on Friday and Saturday respectively, one at Ravenswood Skate Park and the other at Royal Park.
"We're looking to pull the community together, let them connect with one another, and hopefully have this eventuate into future events," said Stephanie Armour, a council community development officer.
"There's so many benefits of skateboarding that we want people to experience; the physical and mental benefits, the mindfulness and connecting with each other included."
Skaters at Ravenswood will be treated to a social skating event on December 8 between 3pm and 4pm, which will be accompanied by a barbecue from Launceston City Mission's 'SnagChat'.
On December 9, between 2pm and 7pm, a skate and scooter jam will kick off at Royal Park with beginner skate classes, skate demos and an open skate and scooter jam.
The Saturday skate demo will be provided by mentors and professionals from TOTEM - an Australian skateboarding community youth organisation - and skate brand Element, and will be accompanied by live music and competitions with prizes and giveaways on offer.
Professional grade skateboards, helmets and optional safety pads will be provided for all classes, though patrons are welcome to bring their own equipment.
Skate of Mind has been supported by community outreach organisation BIGhART, Tasmania Health and Future Generations Global, and was organised after consultation with local skateboarders.
City of Launceston mayor Matthew Garwood said the Skate of Mind events represent "heavy investment" from council in the youth scenes of BMX and skateboarding.
"With a recently acquired grant from the state, the City of Launceston will be spending up to a million dollars on our skateparks and pump track," Cr Garwood said.
"This ensures our younger generations are engaged and finding opportunities to engage with their peers and to show off their skills and express themselves through their art both on and off the board."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.