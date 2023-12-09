Reflections of a unique journey from Tunnack to Scottsdale via Vietnam

There would not be many books which draw an emotional link between Australia's most iconic structure and a remote town in central Tasmania.
But Bruce Scott's life story has taken an unconventional path.
Flying home from serving in Vietnam, Scott recalled the pilot banking the plane to afford his passengers a view of Sydney Harbour Bridge to know they were back on Australian soil.
"When he did this, and we saw the bridge through the windows, a great cheer went up from the soldiers on the plane," Scott recalled.
"It was the best sight I had seen since leaving Australia over 12 months ago. I was so overwhelmed I almost burst into tears. It wasn't Tunnack but I was back home."
The recollection appears in an auto-biography of such an archetypal Tasmanian that his home town is never far from the next mention.
The 2011 Order of Australia Medal recipient and 2012 Dorset Citizen of the Year, whose life memberships range from Returned Services League of Australia to Tunnack Football Club, barely ventured beyond the tight-knit Midlands community for much of his upbringing but has spent the latter years of his life making up for that.
South Africa, New Zealand, East Timor, USA, China, the summit of Mount Kilimanjaro, the Kokoda Track, Sweden, Nepal, South America, France, India, England, Norfolk Island and even Tasmanian outposts like Melaleuca, the Overland Track and Franklin River have all featured.
Scott's lengthy journey from Tunnack to Scottsdale makes for a fascinating read, not least his changing perspective on the national service-enforced spell in Vietnam.
"I didn't know much about the Vietnam War, only what I had read in the newspaper," Scott began. "I had always wanted to travel, so to travel overseas with the government paying for everything would be okay. Ignorance is bliss."
It did not take long for reality to kick in.
"How I longed to be back home," he continued, just 20 pages, but a rude awakening, later. "I missed the peaceful routine of life back at Tunnack. All the things I had taken for granted back home were starting to mean a lot to me."
The eventual home-coming, via Sydney Harbour Bridge, would produce almost as much sniping as the battlefields he and his comrades had come from.
"To be called murderers, rapists and baby-killers by our own fellow Australians was beyond my comprehension. Why take that frustration out on us? We did none of these things."
International conflict and world travel were an obvious shock to the system for a farm boy who did not have electricity for the first decade of his life ("what a novelty it was"), loved listening to visitors who had ventured as far afield as Oatlands, was blown away by the scale of the Parattah Sports Carnival ("I had never seen so many people before ... what a sight") and admitted: "My world those days did not extend very far."
The father-of-two also chronicles the gradual decline of his home town, with the veteran of the Midlands, Huon, South Eastern Districts and Oatlands District football associations reflecting: "Sadly, the football club, badminton club, both shops, both service stations, cricket club, bank, tennis club, police station, sale yards and post office no longer exist."
Homewood Bound (which is not a spelling mistake but named after Scott's idyllic West Scottsdale property) is a delightful tale, even for those with minimal interest in Tunnack, would make a uniquely Tasmanian Christmas present and is available direct from Bruce on 0437 155395.
