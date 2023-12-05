Family rebuilding 'rough diamond' as top Launceston attraction

A family-run tourist park is rapidly transforming a Launceston hillside.
Southern outlet motorists will have noticed three new condos that have been built at the Big4 Holiday Park on Glen Dhu Road.
The trio of three-bedders were officially opened on Friday, and will welcome guests from Christmas, but there's much more to come.
"There won't be a year where there's no new facilities and infrastructure going in," co-owner Bronwyn Wild says.
"It's continuously evolving."
It was late 2014 when Mrs Wild, her brother Phillip Drayton and parents Russell and Jenine took over the run-down Treasure Island Caravan Park.
At that stage it was "a little diamond in the rough, ready to be developed".
They've since knocked down all but two of the existing buildings and built 20 new villas.
Spearheaded by Mrs Wild and her brother, the family is working towards a 135-villa master plan to capitalise on a property spanning 16 acres.
There are also plans for a mini-golf course, adventure playground, indoor heated pool and splash park, and a cafe or restaurant.
But first, their sights are set on a new multi-purpose hub capable of seating groups of about 120.
"It'll be somewhere we can host cooking demonstrations or wine and whisky tastings," Mrs Wild said.
"It'll have a gym, an indoor games room, basketball court, conference room and bathroom facilities within it as well.
'That'll also go hand in hand with our group visitation, because they're often needing one central location they can meet for meetings, or for breakfast if it's a school group."
New high-end accommodation will continue to be built further up the hill, which enjoys a commanding vista over Launceston.
"We'll probably do another three three-bedroom ones [there] but put a bit of a plunge pool off the decks of them," Mrs Wild said.
"The views up there are quite significant."
The master plan will evolve as the family responds to consumer demand.
Mrs Wild is confident the final product will be something Launceston residents can be proud of.
"We're very excited by it all," she said.
"There's a huge amount of potential."
