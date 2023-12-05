What's it like to be on the air? Immersive experience on offer from City Park Radio

Have you ever wondered what it's like to sit behind the mic as a radio presenter?
Visitors can now get a taste for the life thanks to City Park Radio's new artificial intelligence (AI) powered immersive experience.
Museum coordinator Dennis Klumpp said he'd written software for museums all around the country, and felt it would 'be a real shame' if he didn't do something for City Park.
"I had a lot of time on my hands and that's a dangerous thing," Mr Klumpp said.
"But I had the skills and a terrific group of people with lots of expertise put it together and it turned out pretty good," Mr Klumpp said.
Mr Klumpp said the most immersive part of the experience is their virtual studio, where visitors have the opportunity to read a script and present it like they would on air.
"They get the feeling of actually being a presenter, there's been a great response to that," Mr Klumpp said.
"The room itself has light up jukeboxes along with all the various things we're trying to display."
Along with the virtual guides, 12 volunteers make up the team at the museum ready to answer any burning questions.
"It's the expertise of the tour guides who use the software to their advantage that really makes it useful," Mr Klumpp said.
"We could use more but it's hard to find volunteers these days."
Mr Klumpp said the interactive hub served as "a gateway to the future of radio broadcasting."
"The future will go digital...we've gone from AM to FM and the next big switch is to go digital," he said.
"Adopting a good mix is what City Park's policy is, it's about promoting nice things to nice people."
Mr Klumpp said he believed AI has a big part to play in the future of radio, something the museum highlights at the entrance where visitors are greeted with a friendly AI generated "hello", in 28 different languages.
"There's lots of lots of exciting things in artificial intelligence...AI can really enhance any field of the arts or creativity, even journalism," he said.
